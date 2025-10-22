Think you know gaming? Test your knowledge with PC Gamer's fiendish quizzes
All our brain-teasers in one place.
So, you're some kind of PC gaming expert, are you? Then you've come to the right place to prove yourself.
Each week here at PC Gamer, we're cooking up new quizzes to test you, and I'll warn you: these are some spicy dishes. With the combined experience of our team, we're bringing decades of pointless trivia to bear, and the result is quizzes that you should feel proud to hit the top scores in… or not too ashamed if you fail.
You'll see these quizzes pop up on the site each week, but I'll also be collecting them here, so you can easily dip into the backlog whenever you fancy sharpening your mental blade.
Multiple choice quizzes
Type the answer quizzes
List quizzes
Formerly the editor of PC Gamer magazine (and the dearly departed GamesMaster), Robin combines years of experience in games journalism with a lifelong love of PC gaming. First hypnotised by the light of the monitor as he muddled through Simon the Sorcerer on his uncle’s machine, he’s been a devotee ever since, devouring any RPG or strategy game to stumble into his path. Now he's channelling that devotion into filling this lovely website with features, news, reviews, and all of his hottest takes.