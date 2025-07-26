How well do you know your videogame spells? Put your arcane knowledge to the test with our latest quiz

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

With the right words, hand gestures, and offerings, those with an otherworldly talent can pull at the threads of the impossible, weaving them into spells and manifesting them against their enemies… usually to do about 2d6 fire damage.

I love a good magic system in a videogame. When it comes down to the choice of getting gradually better at hitting a guy with a sword, or unlocking the secrets of creation itself, I do tend to lean towards the latter. But for any habitual wizard, all those different spells can start to blur together. It's Aard in one game and Telekinetic Blast in another, but really all I'm focused on is whether that goblin is flying off a cliff or not.

It can be surprisingly tricky, then, remembering exactly which spells are from which games. And that's exactly what our latest quiz is designed to test.

For each question, you just need to pick which is the real spell from that videogame, and which are simply eldritch illusions. If your arcane library is orderly, you should have no trouble with it—but my sympathies with any Wild Magic Sorcerers in our audience.

Let us know in the comments how you scored—and what your favourite videogame spells are!