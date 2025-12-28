The End Times are almost here, but can you name all 105 Legendary Lords in Total War: Warhammer before Nagash consumes their souls?

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

God, I remember when Total War: Warhammer only had 11 Legendary Lords. Now we're somehow at 105. When did that happen?? Time flies when you're having fun, I guess. With the announcement of Total War: Warhammer 40k , it really feels like we're moving into the End Times for Total War: Warhammer. No, really; Creative Assembly literally announced the apocalypse as a DLC alongside Medieval 3 . We really are eating good at the moment.

With the OG necromancer, Nagash, stepping back onto the scene to flood the world with undeath in an attempt to hold back the tides of Chaos, plus his Mortarchs gathering to his side, we're really grinding towards a conclusion. It's been a long road, but this is certainly the beginning of the end. What better way to celebrate than with a Total War quiz?

Now, having put over 3,000 hours into Total War: Warhammer—I'm genuinely unsure how that happened—I can name all of the Legendary Lords in the game. But can you? I'm throwing down the gauntlet, and just like the End Times, there'll be a ticking clock as you race to name all 105 in the game.

Just to preface, this list doesn't include Gotrek and Isabella Von Carstein, who were LLs but became Legendary Heroes later on, but it does include the two still unplayable Legendary Lords in the game (though obvs I'm not telling you their names).

Good luck! Let me know how you did in the comments and who your favorite Legendary Lord is. (Mine's Lokhir Fellheart—there's a freebie for you).