The End Times are almost here, but can you name all 105 Legendary Lords in Total War: Warhammer before Nagash consumes their souls?

Quizzes
By published

A race against (end) time.

Total War: Warhammer quiz - Queek screaming at Gelt on Quiksilver
(Image credit: Creative Assembly)
More quizzes!

Astarion thinking in Baldur&#039;s Gate 3.

(Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer)

Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

God, I remember when Total War: Warhammer only had 11 Legendary Lords. Now we're somehow at 105. When did that happen?? Time flies when you're having fun, I guess. With the announcement of Total War: Warhammer 40k, it really feels like we're moving into the End Times for Total War: Warhammer. No, really; Creative Assembly literally announced the apocalypse as a DLC alongside Medieval 3. We really are eating good at the moment.

Now, having put over 3,000 hours into Total War: Warhammer—I'm genuinely unsure how that happened—I can name all of the Legendary Lords in the game. But can you? I'm throwing down the gauntlet, and just like the End Times, there'll be a ticking clock as you race to name all 105 in the game.

Just to preface, this list doesn't include Gotrek and Isabella Von Carstein, who were LLs but became Legendary Heroes later on, but it does include the two still unplayable Legendary Lords in the game (though obvs I'm not telling you their names).

Good luck! Let me know how you did in the comments and who your favorite Legendary Lord is. (Mine's Lokhir Fellheart—there's a freebie for you).

Sean Martin
Sean Martin
Senior Guides Writer

Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.