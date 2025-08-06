Think you can guess the PC game just from its crates? Try to smash our latest quiz!
I bet you'll do a crate job.
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
Forget letter grades, numbers, stars, and percentages: No metric for evaluating videogames has ever matched what Chet Faliszek and Erik Wolpaw (who both went on to write for Valve) came up with in the year 2000. It was the crate review system, dubbed "Start to Crate": the time it takes between beginning a game and encountering a crate.
Often, that time can be measured in mere seconds because crates are utterly ubiquitous in games. Whether you smash them open to collect weapons and ammo, duck behind them for cover in a firefight, or stack them up to solve puzzles, rare indeed is the game that doesn't have a crate of some sort in it. Always has been. Always will be.
In fact, I'd be willing to bet you've spent so much time looking at crates in the games you play that you can smash the quiz I just whipped up. I'll show you a bunch of videogame crates, and you'll have to identify which game they're from.
It's a fill-in-the-blanks quiz, so start typing once you think you know what game each set of crates is from. There's a hint button you can use to display one letter from the answer at a time, and if you're just plain stumped you can also click 'Reveal' to give up on a particular crate.
Let us know how you did in the comments below, and if there's any iconic crates you think we missed!
