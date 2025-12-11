Think you're S.P.E.C.I.A.L.? See if you can pass our Fallout Season 1 quiz!

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

Hard to believe, but Fallout Season 2 starts next week! That sounds like the perfect excuse to brush up on everything that happened in Fallout Season 1. And a lot happened in those first eight episodes, from the moment the bombs dropped to the sight of New Vegas shimmering in the distance.

If you need a refresher, we've got a detailed recap of Fallout Season 1 ready for you. If you're feeling brave, though, you can test your knowledge of the Prime Video series in our quiz below. Think you remember everything that happened in Season 1? Let's find out.

I didn't make it too hard on you, just 10 questions that you should be able to answer if you were watching the show and not playing games on your Pip-Boy the whole time. It's a multiple choice quiz, too, which makes it even easier. You can also remove one wrong answer by using the hint button. Good luck, and let us know how S.P.E.C.I.A.L. you are by posting your score in the comments.