Medieval 3 may be on the way, but how many characters can you name in Creative Assembly's masterpiece, Total War: Three Kingdoms?

Us Total War fans are eating good at the moment; we've got Total War: Medieval 3 , Total War: Warhammer 40,000 , and a hefty End Times update for Total War: Warhammer on the way. These all might still be a ways off, but it's exciting to know there are big Total War games on the horizon and, however fun Pharoah Dynasties was, no more of these small saga games.

The thing is, it also makes me sad, because I remember what we've lost along the way. Besides Shogun 2's Fall of the Samurai, Three Kingdoms is my favorite Total War, a masterful marriage of history and myth with excellent battles, character mechanics, and the most in-depth diplomacy and spying system Creative Assembly ever attempted.

The game stopped receiving support after a sequel was announced, but that was years ago now, and it's since been speculated and inferred through leaks that the second Three Kingdoms game was likely cancelled around the time the studio underwent layoffs, ending a number of projects. Sad times.

That said, Three Kingdoms is still an utterly brilliant game I'm always up for celebrating. With this Total War quiz, I'm going to see how many Three Kingdoms characters you can name based on their in-game portrait art. Some are pretty famous (and you might even be able to guess if you know much about the Three Kingdoms period), while others you may struggle with unless you've put a similarly unhealthy number of hours into the game as I have.

Good luck! Let me know in the comments below how you fared, but also your favorite character to play in Total War: Three Kingdoms