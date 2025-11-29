Can you figure out which Arc Raiders items are the most valuable? Know your worth in our latest quiz!

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

When I say Arc Raiders, the first things that probably pop into your mind are arcs and raiding. But a huge part of Embark's hit extraction shooter isn't as action-oriented as any of that. A big part of the experience is managing your stash and selling anything that doesn't make the cut—well, if you're good enough at extracting with all of your loot.

(Image credit: Embark)

But first, you need to know what to sell. Learning which items are worth the most Raider Coins will mean you can buy more parts and weapons when times get tough. And knowing which ones you'll need for crafting and quests is crucial so you don't get stuck later on (it'd be nice if the game told you this, unfortunately it doesn't). Knowing the worth of items will also help you decide what to take back to Speranza with you when you're looting Topside.

So to test you on your Arc Raiders trinket knowledge, I've amassed a bunch of in-game items, and will be asking you to rank them from most to least valuable. But beware, some of them aren't as precious as they may appear. All the best raider, let us know how you do in the comments!