Can you figure out which Arc Raiders items are the most valuable? Know your worth in our latest quiz!
Let's see how much attention you've been paying to prices.
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
When I say Arc Raiders, the first things that probably pop into your mind are arcs and raiding. But a huge part of Embark's hit extraction shooter isn't as action-oriented as any of that. A big part of the experience is managing your stash and selling anything that doesn't make the cut—well, if you're good enough at extracting with all of your loot.
But first, you need to know what to sell. Learning which items are worth the most Raider Coins will mean you can buy more parts and weapons when times get tough. And knowing which ones you'll need for crafting and quests is crucial so you don't get stuck later on (it'd be nice if the game told you this, unfortunately it doesn't). Knowing the worth of items will also help you decide what to take back to Speranza with you when you're looting Topside.
So to test you on your Arc Raiders trinket knowledge, I've amassed a bunch of in-game items, and will be asking you to rank them from most to least valuable. But beware, some of them aren't as precious as they may appear. All the best raider, let us know how you do in the comments!
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.