Can you identify 15 RPGs in 4 minutes just from seeing one of their party companions?
Your loyal friends through thick and thin.
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
When I think about my favourite-ever RPGs, more often than not the memories that rush to the front of my mind aren't of the stories, or the spells, or what build I made. It's the companions I remember—the loveable sidekicks whose interjections and banter fill the world with personality.
Whether you're grilling them about their past, looking nervously to see if they approve of your moral choices, or watching them save your ass in a fight, they're the bedrock of so many great moments and adventures.
It stands to reason, then, that when you see a picture of an RPG companion, it should immediately bring to mind the game it's from—right?
Let's test the theory. I've lined up for you 15 pictures of companions from across the history of PC RPGs. All you have to do in each case is type in the name of the game the party member is from. Oh, did I mention? You've only got four minutes to get them all…
You'll find it starts out easy, but quickly gets tricky—and you'll definitely need to be a hardcore RPG veteran to get a perfect score.
Let me know how you did in the comments below—and tell us who your favourite ever RPG companion is!
