Are these Arc Raiders myths true or false? You tell me
How well do you know the odd intricacies of life Topside?
For all its efforts to streamline the extraction shooter genre and make a game that anyone can pick up and play even a year down the line, Arc Raiders has some hidden complexities. Since launch, we've been pushing the game to its limits and have already discovered a number of odd quirks. While some make sense if you really think about it, most of them you'd never have guessed.
Whether it's cheeky movement tech that'll give you a leg up Topside, skills not quite functioning how they should (or just being very weak), or the confusing way friendly fire works, it's all useful information to have stored in your brain.
But not every tip you hear from other players is true. Below, I've picked a handful of Arc Raiders myths, and you'll have to figure out which ones are true and which are false. And if you guess wrong, you'll learn some surprisingly handy facts that'll keep you breathing next time you go to the surface, so it's a win-win.
