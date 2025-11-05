Do the titles of these games contain a colon, a dash, both, or neither? Test your punctuational prowess in our latest quiz!
How well do you know your game title punctuation marks? Let's find out.
As a reader of PC Gamer you're already an expert when it comes to games—but what about the names of games? For instance, if you saw the words "The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Blood and Wine" would you be able to spot the missing colon and the missing dash? It should be "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine," right?
That's what our quiz below is all about: I'm going to show you the names of some games with the punctuation removed, and you'll have to guess if they contain a colon, a dash, both, or neither.
For simplicity's sake, I'm considering a hyphen a dash in this quiz (even though they're not the same thing), so if a game name has any kind of horizontal line in it, that counts! Since sometimes there's not universal agreement on how a game's name is punctuated across different sites (such as Steam and Wikipedia), I've gone to the publisher's website (when possible) for the definitive answer.
Think you can remember if a game's title contains a colon, a dash (or hyphen), both, or neither? Give it your best shot, and let us know how you did in the comments!
