Do the titles of these games contain a colon, a dash, both, or neither? Test your punctuational prowess in our latest quiz!

As a reader of PC Gamer you're already an expert when it comes to games—but what about the names of games? For instance, if you saw the words "The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Blood and Wine" would you be able to spot the missing colon and the missing dash? It should be "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine," right?

That's what our quiz below is all about: I'm going to show you the names of some games with the punctuation removed, and you'll have to guess if they contain a colon, a dash, both, or neither.

For simplicity's sake, I'm considering a hyphen a dash in this quiz (even though they're not the same thing), so if a game name has any kind of horizontal line in it, that counts! Since sometimes there's not universal agreement on how a game's name is punctuated across different sites (such as Steam and Wikipedia), I've gone to the publisher's website (when possible) for the definitive answer.

Think you can remember if a game's title contains a colon, a dash (or hyphen), both, or neither? Give it your best shot, and let us know how you did in the comments!