Can you guess which videogame these zombies are from? Take our quiz and evaluate your mastery over the undead!
Or at least zombie adjacent.
It's almost time for another game from the series that brought you decades of cheeky itchy, tasty references and more movie spin-offs than I can count. Resident Evil Requiem is out at the end of this month, and just when I thought I was done with the series, it finds a way to claw me back in. Oh, Leon.
Just kidding, I'm totally there for the zombie guts and gore and not Leon 'hot uncle' Kennedy. In all seriousness, Requiem had me far more intrigued after Capcom's last showcase when director Koshi Nakanishi mentioned its undead would "retain characteristics from when they were alive." It got me thinking a little more on the iconic ghouls across the series and how they've evolved in not just Resident Evil, but in other games, too.
Which led me here, making this quiz on undead videogame monsters as one more way to pass the time until I'm reunited with my real love,
Leon. Zombies.
Anyway, as far as I'm concerned, if something looks like it should be dead but it's alive and piloted by some sort of ancient curse, mutant fungus, or unknown pathogen, then it's a zombie. Or it's at least zombie adjacent. A distant cousin of the undead, if you will.
So here's the deal—I'll show you a zombie-like enemy, and you tell me the game it's from. If you perform well enough and send this to your trivia-loving group chats, then we both walk out of here alive, brains intact. Do we have a deal? Great, now get to it, and let me know how you fared.
Can you guess which videogame these zombies are from?
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
