Best gaming laptop 2026: I've tested the best laptops for gaming of this generation and here are the ones I recommend.

If there's one thing we know at PC Gamer it's the best gaming laptops. We review every new generation of machines, every year, and with every new graphics generation. That's how we know that these are the best gaming laptops, because we've tested a huge range of machines in our time.

So, if you want to know what the best gaming laptop is for a budget, for the best performance, in a compact size, or even at a mahoosive scale, we've got a list of six great gaming notebooks that will cater to all needs.

Our experts

Dave James Editor-in-chief, PC Gamer hardware Dave James has been working in the industry as a technology journalist, testing the latest and greatest (and sometimes the worst) PC gaming hardware for 20 years. And in that time he has tested probably in the region of 50 to 100 gaming laptops. He has written for a host of different PC technology titles since switching discipline from games journalism to technology, including PC Format, What Laptop, Techradar, PC Answers, PC Plus, and PCGamesN. He also formulated the current gaming laptop testing methodology used on PC Gamer.

Nick Evanson Hardware writer Nick Evanson's encyclopaedic knowledge of computing and computing hardware has made him a mainstay of PC Gamer's hardware testing since he joined the company two years ago. He has tested a host of modern RTX 40- and 50-series gaming laptops, from budget machines to beefy 18-inch Alienware machines. He has lectured and taught computer science and engineering and has been writing about hardware for 30+ years, and also ran the gaming outlet of Futuremark, the makers of industry standard benchmarking software, 3DMark and PCMark.

Article Sources We have individually and independently tested 44 of the best gaming laptops in the past two years.

The best gaming laptop

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

1. Razer Blade 16 (2025) The best gaming laptop. Our expert review: Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 or AI 9 365 GPU: RTX 5090, RTX 5080, or RTX 5070 Ti RAM: Up to 64 GB DDR5 Screen: 2560 x 1600, 16:10 aspect ratio Storage: 1 TB, 2TB, 4 TB (2+2 TB) Gen 4 SSD Battery: 90 Wh Dimensions: 14.9 ~ 17.4 x 250.5 x 355 mm / 0.59 ~ 0.69 x 9.86 x 13.98 inches Weight: 2.14 kg / 4.71 lbs​ Today's Best Deals View at Razer View at Razer Check Amazon Check Walmart Reasons to buy + Far slimmer than last-gen model + Great performance + Can run cool and quiet + GAMING ON BATTERY?! + Stunning screen + Great keyboard Reasons to avoid - Size still holds back the RTX 5090 - Hugely expensive, especially in the US - RTX 5080 will get you the same frame rates, though might hurt your ears

Our favorite config:

Razer Blade 16 | Ryzen AI 9 365 | RTX 5080 | 32 GB LPDDR5x | 1 TB SSD

The RTX 5090 is the most powerful GPU in mobile form, but it is held back by the slimline chassis. It still delivers great frame rates, but RTX 5080 GPUs in other machines, even the limited Zephyrus G16, offer similar performance. For that reason, and for the saving in cost, I'd recommend the RTX 5080 as the go-to Blade 16 configuration.

We tested: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 | RTX 5090 | 32 GB | 2 TB SSD

The bottom line 💻 The 2025 edition of the Razer Blade 16 is easily the best gaming laptop I've ever tested. It's a machine that's perfectly sized and setup for PC gaming in modern times, but also one that delivers an unprecedented level of gaming prowess away from a power socket. It's a do-anything notebook that can be your one PC to rule them all.



Read our full Razer Blade 16 (2025) review for all the performance and benchmark details.

I'll say it again, the new Razer Blade 16 is the best gaming laptop I've ever used, and I've been messing around with them professionally for the best part of 20 years now. But it's not about the fact I've been using an RTX 5090-powered version, with some pleasing gaming grunt behind it. Because it's not. The real kicker, the real reason why this is the best gaming laptop is because the experience of actually using the device itself is a genuine pleasure—whether that's gaming, productivity, or just general laptopery.

The Blade 16 is the antithesis to practically all the failings of modern gaming laptops; historically chonky machines, with atrocious battery life, and horribly loud fans. It has a chassis with a 30% reduction in overall volume and uses a smart "thermal hood" which sits over the fans and heatsink, giving some extra space to shift air around without making the overall feel of the machine anywhere near as thick as the Blade 16 has been. We're getting back to the slimline feel of the original Blade 15 and that is a welcome return to form.

That cooling hood, and improved overall thermal design, means the Blade 16, even at full volume, doesn't get its fan noise up to the same level as something like the new Asus Zephyrus G16 or the Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 I've also checked out. It is still noticeabl