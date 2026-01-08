Minecraft block or luxury paint color? Can you tell which is which?

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

There sure are a lot of blocks in Minecraft, huh? Some are basic, like dirt, gravel, or wood, but it doesn't take long to start encountering more exotically named blocks like "Horn Coral," "Pink Terracotta," and "Mossy Cobblestone."

While perusing the list of 700 or so Minecraft blocks earlier today—this is the sort of thing I do on my lunch break—I thought the names of some of them sounded quite a bit like the fanciful monikers given to luxury paint colors. Tell me a block called "Cyan Terracotta" doesn't also sound like a paint color you'd find at Dulux or Farrow & Ball or some other fancy-schmancy paint company.

Sounds like a great excuse for a quiz! Below I'll give you some names, and all you've gotta do is tell me if it's the name of a Minecraft block or a luxury paint color. Easy! Or is it? Let us know how you did in the comments.

Minecraft block or luxury paint color?