What PC game is this in-game PC from? Our newest quiz is all about the computers inside our computer games!

As a reader of PC Gamer you're probably an expert when it comes to PC hardware... but what about the PC hardware inside your PC software? When it comes to the computers that appear inside the games on your computer, do you know your stuff?

For instance, could you identify a RoboCo Industries UOS desktop terminal on sight? Would you immediately recognize a Hock King 486 DX50? How about the Siefert InvestiMagic 6600 or the Karnak XOM? Let's find out!

In the quiz below, I'll show you a picture of a PC that appears in a PC game. All you have to do is type the name of the PC game it's from, and you'll score a point. Need help? Click the hint button and it'll start revealing the game name, one letter at a time. We'll start out with some easy ones, but be warned, this one could get a bit tricky. Let us know how you did in the comments!