What PC game is this in-game PC from? Our newest quiz is all about the computers inside our computer games!
How many rigs can you get right?
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
As a reader of PC Gamer you're probably an expert when it comes to PC hardware... but what about the PC hardware inside your PC software? When it comes to the computers that appear inside the games on your computer, do you know your stuff?
For instance, could you identify a RoboCo Industries UOS desktop terminal on sight? Would you immediately recognize a Hock King 486 DX50? How about the Siefert InvestiMagic 6600 or the Karnak XOM? Let's find out!
In the quiz below, I'll show you a picture of a PC that appears in a PC game. All you have to do is type the name of the PC game it's from, and you'll score a point. Need help? Click the hint button and it'll start revealing the game name, one letter at a time. We'll start out with some easy ones, but be warned, this one could get a bit tricky. Let us know how you did in the comments!
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
