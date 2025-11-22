How well do you know Arc Raiders' maps? Only a Topside expert will get all 15 locations in our latest quiz
Have you been paying attention Topside, Raider? Let's find out.
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
Having the best guns in Arc Raiders is helpful and all, but I'd say knowing your surroundings is actually more important to your success.
Can you quickly retreat to a safe location without having to check your map and waste precious seconds? Do you know where locked rooms are? Where's the best place to ambush roaming raiders? How the hell do you reach the extraction on Stella Montis? I'm still figuring out that last part.
Nevertheless, that's what our quiz below is all about: I'm going to show you various named locations across Arc Raiders' five maps, and all you need to do is enter the correct name. And that's the official in-game name, not any shorthand versions.
For simplicity's sake, I'm only going to use named locations marked on your map. While some are outside, none are in random parts of the map. If you've explored thoroughly or completed certain quests, you're likely to have been to these areas many, many times before, but do you remember what they're called? Let's find out.
