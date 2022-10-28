Herman Miller promo code for October 2022
Save on gaming chairs, office chairs, office desks, standing desks and more with these 10 Herman Miller promo codes
FAQs
How long does Herman Miller take to ship?
Shipping time for Herman Miller products varies depending on the product. Smaller parcels are shipped with FedEx and take roughly 3-10 business days from the shipment date to arrive. For furniture delivery, it takes between 1-3 weeks from the shipment date to arrive. There is also an in-home, time-specific delivery option, where you can choose when your furniture arrives.
What is the Herman Miller return policy?
You have 3 days from when you receive your Herman Miller purchase to get in touch with the returns team. Once your return has been approved, you have 30 days to return your order and it must be in its original packaging and condition. Shipping costs are not included in your refund, and there may be a 10% restocking fee.
How do I contact Herman Miller customer service?
To get in touch with Herman Miller, you can call the customer service department at 888 443 4357 or fill out an email form on the website. If you’re contacting them in regards to making a return, call the team at 888.798.0202 or email hmstore@hermanmiller.com. The customer service team is available Monday to Friday from 09:00-19:00 and Saturday from 10:00-17:00.
Does Herman Miller have Black Friday sales?
We have seen some sensational Black Friday deals from Herman Miller in the past, and last year there was no exception. In 2021 Herman Miller promoted 15% off chairs, which also included free shipping! With this in mind, we’re eagerly anticipating seeing some similar (if not better!) discounts this upcoming Friday 25 November, so be sure to check in here on the big day to see what’s on offer.
Hints and tips
Herman Miller promo codes are the best way to save on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- Newsletter Sign-ups: Be ahead of the game by finding out the latest offers and product releases with Herman Miller newsletter sign-ups.
- Shop Key Seasonal Events: The best time to pick up a deal at Herman Miller is during seasonal sales as that’s when you’ll find big price cuts. In 2021 Herman Miller had Cyber Monday gaming chair deals, so it’s worth pencilling in the diary to check the website over the Black Friday weekend (Friday 25 November) this year to see what deals you can pick up.
- Browse Third-Party retailers: Some of Herman Miller’s products can be found at third-party retailers, so shopping around to find the best offer is a good shout.
How to use Herman Miller coupons
Take a look at our Herman Miller promo codes - we update this page regularly with the latest offers.
Once you’ve found the coupon you’d like to redeem, click the ‘Get Code’ button which can be found underneath the offer. A pop-out box will appear, showing the code. A tab will also open on the Herman Miller website. Copy the code by clicking the ‘Copy’ button in the pop-out box.
Now’s the fun part - it’s shopping time. Once you’ve got everything you need, head to your shopping cart. On the shopping cart page, scroll down until you see the text box ‘Apply Promo Code+’. Click on it and paste your code in the box. Hit the ‘Apply’ button and watch the discounts come rolling in.
