Can you guess the game by only seeing the letter A from its logo? Take our quiz and see if you get an A+!

Last year I made a quiz all about recognizing a game logo from just a single letter—and yes, I did all 26 letters of the alphabet. While I was laboriously putting that quiz together I noticed something interesting: a lot of games use a very stylized letter A in their logo.

There are several logos where the A has someone standing inside it, a few with eyes or a face, and some shaped like an element from the game itself. I guess it's just a just a pleasantly flexible letter that designers can have a little fun with.

So, I put together another letter quiz, and this time it's all about the letter A. I'll show you an A from a game logo, you type in what you think the game's name is. Don't worry, there aren't 26 of them this time. Let me know how you did in the comments!