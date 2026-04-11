How many videogame movie adaptations can you name? And, more importantly, can you remember actually liking any of them?

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I don't know what compels me to keep forcing you all to confront the ugly history of videogame movies in quiz form. All I can say is, I've done it again, and I'm afraid you have to live with it.

This time it's a straightforward test—though not an easy one. You simply have to name every videogame movie adaptation that has ever had an English-speaking theatrical release. Yes, unfortunately that does mean remembering the names of all the Resident Evil sequels.

Now, let's go over some of the qualifiers here, because a few examples you may be thinking of are not included because of them. First off, these are all actual adaptations—we're not including any movie about a videogame. So for example The Wizard and Gran Turismo are excluded, as are documentaries like King of Kong or Indie Game: The Movie, because they're about people playing games but not adaptations of the games themselves.

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All of these movies have also received a commercial theatrical release of multiple screenings in an English-speaking country—so that excludes ones that only came out on DVD or streaming (such as Alone in the Dark II) or that were only released theatrically in Japan (such as Yakuza: Like a Dragon), or that only had one screening as a one-off event (like Advent Children).

I've included a few clues to help you along: you can see the year the movie was released in cinemas, its approximate budget and box office takings, and most depressingly of all its current Rotten Tomatoes score. In a few cases at least that should help—you can probably remember which 2023 videogame movie made a billion dollars, for example.

Of course whenever I giveth, I also taketh away, and in this case I have made the cruel choice to only give you eight minutes to name as many as you can. That's pretty tight, so just go for as high a score as you can manage rather than trying to hit every single answer—and be thankful that it means less time thinking about how long it took before one of these movies earned more than a 50% critics score.

Let us know how you did in the comments below!