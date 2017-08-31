Meet the team

PC Gamer magazine published its first issue in 1993, and since then its writers have been covering all things PC gaming. Today we're an international team, spread across the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Here are the folks who make PC Gamer happen today.

Tim Clark — Brand Director

US — As an inveterate Hearthstone addict, Tim spends most of his time trying to explain why all Priest players are degenerates. The rest of his day is spent playing Destiny 2. Seriously, he's on it right now.

Follow Tim on Twitter: @timothydclark

Evan Lahti — Global Editor-in-Chief

US — Raised by a Team Fortress Classic clan, Evan can only communicate using multiplayer FPS jargon, sort of like that Star Trek: TNG "Darmok" episode. ("2fort, when the walls fell...") A Michigan native, Evan also enjoys hockey and backpacking and one day hopes to visit this Finnish hockey sauna.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @elahti

Phil Savage — Editor-in-Chief, UK

UK — Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He previously edited the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.

Follow Phil on Twitter: @Octaeder

Tyler Wilde — Executive Editor

US — Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, GOG, itch.io, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.

Follow Tyler on Twitter: @tyler_wilde

Tom Senior — UK Online Editor

UK — Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. Ask him to talk about Warhammer at your peril. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.

Follow Tom on Twitter: @PCGLudo

Robin Valentine — Managing Editor

UK — As editor of PC Gamer magazine, Robin hides in the world of print, guided by his belief that a review only exists if you can hold it in your hands. He loves RPGs, turn-based strategy, and absorbing pointless videogame lore.

Follow Robin on Twitter: @robinvalentine

Wes Fenlon — Senior Editor

US — When he's not 50 hours into a JRPG or an opaque ASCII roguelike, Wes is probably playing the hottest games of three years ago. As features editor he seeks out personal stories from PC gaming's niche communities. 50% pizza by volume.

Follow Wes on Twitter: @wesleyfenlon

James Davenport — Staff Writer

US — James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.

Follow James on Twitter: @My_beards

Chris Livingston — Staff Writer

US — Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

Follow Chris on Twitter: @screencuisine

Steven Messner — Senior Reporter

CAN — Steven enjoys nothing more than a long grind, which is precisely why his specialty is on investigative feature reporting on China's PC games scene, weird stories that upset his parents, and MMOs. He's Canadian but can't ice skate. Embarrassing.

Follow Steven on Twitter: @stevenmessner

Andy Chalk — News Writer

CAN — Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.

Follow Andy on Twitter: @AndyChalk

Fraser Brown — News Editor

UK — Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.

Follow Fraser on Twitter: @FraserBrown

Harry Shepherd — Guides Editor

UK — Harry tells you how you should play your PC games, despite being really rather terrible at them. Good luck finding out how holds down his job, though: he steadfastly refuses to convey information unless it’s in clickable online form.

Follow Harry on Twitter: @HarryyShepherd

Andy Kelly — Section Editor

UK — If it’s set in space, Andy will probably write about it. He loves sci-fi, adventure games, taking screenshots, Twin Peaks, weird sims, Alien: Isolation, and anything with a good story. He lives in Yorkshire and spends far too much time on Twitter.

Follow Andy on Twitter: @ultrabrilliant

Rachel Watts — Staff Writer

Part of PC Gamer's UK team, Rachel loves a good ol' detective mystery, story rich adventure games, and weirdly wonderful indies. Her proudest gaming moment is the one time she kept her virtual pot plants alive for a year.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rachel_wattts

Shaun Prescott — Australian Editor

AU — Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.

Follow Shaun on Twitter: @shaun_prescott

Jarred Walton — Senior Hardware Editor

US — Jarred doesn't play games, he runs benchmarks. If you want to know about the inner workings of CPUs, GPUs, or SSDs, he's your man. He subsists off a steady diet of crunchy silicon chips and may actually be a robot.

Follow Jarred on Twitter: @jarredwalton

Joanna Nelius — Hardware Staff Writer

US — When Joanna's not writing about gaming desktops, cloud gaming, or other hardware-related things, she's doing terrible stuff in The Sims 4, roleplaying as a Malkavian, or playing horror games that would give normal people nightmares. She also likes narrative adventures.

Follow Joanna on Twitter: @JLNwrites

Jorge Jimenez — Hardware Writer

US — Jorge Jimenez is a Hardware Writer from the enchanted lands of New Jersey. When he's not filling the office with the smell of Pop-Tarts, you can find Jorge streaming bad games with his dog or binge-watching an irresponsible amount of Law & Order: SVU.

Follow Jorge on Twitter: @jorgex

Jody Macgregor — Weekend Editor

AU — Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.

Follow Jody on Twitter: @Jodymacgregor

John Strike — Art Editor

UK — Our UK and US art editor John exclaims 'You can't wipe your ass with a website' in his relentless enthusiasm surrounding our magazines. PC Gamer reader and subscriber since the age of 14, he's landed his dream job designing our issues from cover to cover each month.

John's other loves include his two long-haired miniature sausage dogs Fred and Barney, shooting down helicopters with a tank in Battlefield, and farting the first five notes of Her Majesty's National Anthem. And of course his long-suffering girlfriend.