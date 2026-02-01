Can you guess which game these competitive rank crests are from?
They're all so shiny.
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
I play far too many games with a competitive ranked mode. I'm not sure why I subject myself to the horrors that unfold in these games, but I do, so rather than question all of my life choices, I've decided to lean into it.
So here I am, asking all of you whether you can decipher the game purely by its competitive ranked logos, while simultaneously creating an opportunity for all this information that takes up far too much of my brain to be put to good use. I knew it'd come in handy somehow.
Many of the rank badges will look very similar—eerily similar, even—but I have thrown a couple of curveballs in there to spice things up and add a bit of much-needed variety to the long list of bronze/silver/gold emblems. I'm interested to see whether this is just common knowledge or an early warning sign, so let me know how you did in the comments!
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
