How well do you know your hacking minigames? Put your wits to the test with our latest quiz

Robin's off at Gamescom this week, which means it's up to me to step into his size-15 Riddler shoes and attempt to gin up some kind of devilish quiz. But what? What could it be about? What!?

Oh, hacking minigames. Sure. That works.

Join me in a celebration of the least-loved parts of our best-loved games: the random memory games and iterations of Pipe Dream that games love to throw up at us when we're trying to check someone else's email. Frankly, I've never minded them too much—even the most tedious hacking minigame is usually over and done with in about 20 seconds, and the ones that are good are actually, you know, good.

But love 'em or loathe 'em, can you identify them based on a mere whisper of information— a single screenshot? What about when I've cropped out the stuff that might give away what game we're talking about from UI clues? Put yourself to the test below. And if you hate it, well, Robin's back next week.

Let us know in the comments how you scored, and especially let me know if you got the last one without cheating.