Only expert farmers will harvest a high score in our Stardew Valley quiz sown for Pelican Town veterans
Celebrate Stardew Valley's 10th anniversary with trivia.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
Can you believe it? Stardew Valley celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, and we're still talking about free updates to the farming sim that don't involve overpriced DLC or unnecessary sequels. I've learned to simply not listen when creator Eric Barone insists he's done working on the valley, but I'm not complaining.
Quite the opposite, really. I'm elated we're getting Stardew Valley 1.7, and despite establishing my millionth agricultural empire after the update's announcement, I still feel like there's so much I haven't seen. That's partially why I decided to cultivate my own Stardew Valley quiz for the anniversary. I want to know how y'all stack up to my random sampling of knowledge around the farming sim's lore, mechanics, and secrets.
Though it was tempting to grill you in a time trial of villager likes and dislikes, I decided that's too easy for the most hardcore farmers. Instead, I'm opting for something a little more comprehensive to get you really rooting around in that almanac of a brain.
So here's our Stardew Valley quiz, covering everything from gift-giving no-no's to in-game jokes and rare events. Let us know how you scored—and share your favorite bit of Stardew Valley knowledge in the comments!
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.