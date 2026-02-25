Only expert farmers will harvest a high score in our Stardew Valley quiz sown for Pelican Town veterans

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

Can you believe it? Stardew Valley celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, and we're still talking about free updates to the farming sim that don't involve overpriced DLC or unnecessary sequels. I've learned to simply not listen when creator Eric Barone insists he's done working on the valley, but I'm not complaining.

Quite the opposite, really. I'm elated we're getting Stardew Valley 1.7, and despite establishing my millionth agricultural empire after the update's announcement, I still feel like there's so much I haven't seen. That's partially why I decided to cultivate my own Stardew Valley quiz for the anniversary. I want to know how y'all stack up to my random sampling of knowledge around the farming sim's lore, mechanics, and secrets.

Though it was tempting to grill you in a time trial of villager likes and dislikes, I decided that's too easy for the most hardcore farmers. Instead, I'm opting for something a little more comprehensive to get you really rooting around in that almanac of a brain.

So here's our Stardew Valley quiz, covering everything from gift-giving no-no's to in-game jokes and rare events. Let us know how you scored—and share your favorite bit of Stardew Valley knowledge in the comments!