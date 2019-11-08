Popular

Save $70 on a 165Hz, MSI 32-inch curved 1080p monitor over at Walmart's Black Friday Sale

Save $40 on this 165Hz curved monitor during Walmart's Black Friday Sale

By Jorge Jimenez

Deals A great Black Friday deal for a 1080p 165Hz curved gaming monitor, which is less than $300.

This stylish set of Harman Kardon speakers is $60 off for Black Friday

By Tyler Wilde

Deals SoundSticks III is one of our favorite PC speaker sets, and it's just $140 on Walmart.

HP Omen 15" gaming laptop

Save $450 buying this HP Omen laptop and get a free headset and mouse

By Steven Messner

Deals For just $950 you can snag this 15" laptop with a core i7, GTX 1660Ti, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's a steal.

The customizable Razer Basilisk gaming mouse is at its lowest price ever on Amazon

By Alice Newcome-Beill

Deals Grab the Razer Basilisk for just $37 today only at Amazon.

Grab a SteelSeries Rival 310 gaming mouse for just $28 right now

By Corbin Davenport

Deals An excellent bang-for-your-buck mouse.

Corsair's K95 Platinum mechanical keyboard is just $120 right now

By Corbin Davenport

Deals That's $50 off the usual price.

Save a whopping $400 on this HP Omen laptop during Black Friday

By Alice Newcome-Beill

Deals HP is offering major savings on its 17t Omen gaming laptops and accessories over Black Friday.

This is one of the cheapest RTX 2070 laptops right now, at just $1,500

By Corbin Davenport

Deals A lot of power in a small(ish) package.

NZXT is offering discounts on all of its pre-built PCs and products for Black Friday

By Alice Newcome-Beill

Deals Get 10% off all products and pre-built systems from NZXT until midnight tomorrow.

Crucial's MX500 1TB SSD is down to $100, its lowest price ever

By Corbin Davenport

Deals It's a great little SATA SSD.

Half-Life: Alyx art

CD Projekt isn't afraid of Half-Life: Alyx

By Andy Chalk

news The first new Half-Life game in more than a decade is set to arrive a month ahead of Cyberpunk 2077.

To the Moon sequel Impostor Factory is a 'bonkers' murder mystery with tentacles and a cat

By Andy Chalk

news Freebird Games said Impostor Factory will be the end of an era for the studio and the series when it comes out in late 2020.

Cheapest gaming laptop today: this 15" HP laptop is less than $450 at Best Buy

Cheapest gaming laptop today: this 15" HP laptop is less than $450 at Best Buy

By Alice Newcome-Beill

Deals Gaming laptops under $500 do exist, and this 15-inch option from HP is a top pick.

EVGA's RTX 2070 Super is just $490 at Newegg: one of the top GPU deals so far

EVGA's RTX 2070 Super is just $490 at Newegg: one of the top GPU deals so far

By Corbin Davenport

Deals This is the cheapest price you'll find on a new RTX 2070 Super card right now.

This CPU deal gets you an AMD Ryzen 2700 and The Outer Worlds or Borderlands 3 for $140

This CPU deal gets you an AMD Ryzen 2700 and The Outer Worlds or Borderlands 3 for $140

By Harry Shepherd

Deals The Black Friday CPU deal also throws in three months of Game Pass.

This Samsung 65-inch QLED TV is down to $998, its lowest price yet

This Samsung 65-inch QLED TV is down to $998, its lowest price yet

By Corbin Davenport

Deals A premium TV for less than $1000, and it supports 120Hz FreeSync.

Grab 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for half price at Walmart

Grab 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for half price at Walmart

By Alice Newcome-Beill

Deals Get unlimited access to tons of the latest titles for PC and Xbox with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for half off at Walmart today.

Euro Truck Simulator 2 DLC trailer is a hypnotic ride through Eastern Europe

By Andy Chalk

news Road to the Black Sea comes out on December 5.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Forget the view out the windows—the real beauty of Microsoft Flight Simulator is in the cockpit

By Christopher Livingston

News With all those beautiful dials, buttons, gauges, controls, and screens, who needs to even take off?

Ghost Recon Breakpoint's 'Project Titan' raid goes live today

By Andy Chalk

news Get ready to head off to a new island to fight the Red Wolves for some hot drone technology.

The battle to control what's fact and fiction in The Elder Scrolls' lore

By Khee Hoon Chan

What constitutes canon is being reinterpreted by ardent fans.

Black Friday SSD deals 2019

Black Friday SSD deals 2019

By Phil Savage

Black Friday The Black Friday SSD deals are here, so now is the time to upgrade your PC's internal storage, and ditch that HDD.

Black Friday gaming router deals 2019

Black Friday gaming router deals 2019

By PC Gamer

Black Friday The best Black Friday gaming router deals so far, from budget to premium routers.

Black Friday graphics card deals 2019

Black Friday graphics card deals 2019

By PC Gamer

Black Friday Black Friday graphics card deals are rolling in. It's a golden opportunity to upgrade your gaming performance.

Black Friday RAM deals 2019

Black Friday RAM deals 2019

By Jarred Walton

Speed Sticks Here are the best Black Friday RAM deals for 2019, whether you want an extra 8GB or the full 64GB. Oh my.

Black Friday gaming headset deals 2019

Black Friday gaming headset deals 2019

By Tom Senior

Black Friday The best Black Friday gaming headset deals right now, from budget cans to premium 7.1 surround sound monsters.

The making of Hearthstone Battlegrounds: 'We wanted a mode that didn't feel as pulverising'

By Tim Clark

Gold Standard Team 5's designers also discuss balance, new minion tribes, and what happens if players never go back to ladder.

Black Friday Newegg deals 2019

Black Friday Newegg deals 2019

By Steven Messner

Newegg Deals Newegg's Black Friday deals have already started. Here are the best we've found so far.

Black Friday VR deals 2019

By Tyler Wilde

Deals Looking to play Half-Life: Alyx next year? Here are the best Black Friday VR headset deals.

Cheap SSD deals of the week

Cheap SSD deals of the week

By PC Gamer

Speedy Deals These are the cheapest SSD deals you'll find this week, anywhere on the internet.

What's the greatest single sound in a game?

By Christopher Livingston

Doom's doors and imps, Command and Conquer's voices, and a Destiny sniper rifle tops our list. What gets your vote?

Final Fantasy 13

Behind Final Fantasy 13's linearity lies the series' most complex cast

By Natalie Flores

family matters A flawed family.

Slay the Spire mods

The best Slay the Spire mods

By Christopher Livingston

aces high Play as a slime, snecko or a farmer.

Speakers or a headset?

By Christopher Livingston

PCG Q&A How do you feed your ears when you're gaming? We're listening!

The best open world games

By PC Gamer

vast travel We're living in a golden age of sprawling and exciting open world games. Here are some of the best on PC.

Dell Black Friday deals 2019

Dell Black Friday deals 2019

By Andy Hartup

Dell deals Save money on all the Dell Black Friday deals, for all Alienware PCs and laptops, plus loads more.

How risky is buying refurbished hardware, really?

By Corbin Davenport

Risky business Here's everything you need to know about buying refurbished hardware.

Rogue Company is Hi-Rez's grungy take on a co-op PVP shooter

By Philippa Warr

In great company Former Halo world champion, Scott Lussier, is the lead designer.

After a long day of work, grinding can be the perfect release

By Bo Moore

Why I love Zen and the art of mindless, repetitive tasks.

Shenmue 3 review

By Andy Kelly

Fighting fit So was it worth the eighteen-year wait?

Today's extreme CPUs are a taste of the future

By Jarred Walton

Time Warp The Threadripper 3970X has so many cores, Far Cry 5 doesn't know what to do.

6 games to play while you wait for Death Stranding's PC release

By Steven Messner

If you're waiting until next summer to play Death Stranding, here are some games to tide you over.

Razer Black Friday offers and deals 2019

Razer Black Friday deals 2019

By Andy Hartup

Razer sharp All the Razer Black Friday deals for 2019, including discounts on keyboards, mice, headsets and loads more.

Control

PC Gamer plays: Control, Endless Legend, The Last Day of June, and Unavowed

By Andy Kelly, Robin Valentine, Joanna Nelius, Luke Kemp

Now playing A spooky house and an outbreak of demons.

Five new Steam games you probably missed (November 25, 2019)

By Shaun Prescott

New on Steam Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.

Lost Ember review

By Luke Kemp

spirited Finding a spark of genius in Lost Ember

What resolution are Stadia games really running at?

By Wes Fenlon

Enhance We asked Google, and game developers, whether their games are actually running at 4K.

What's the difference between CPI and DPI?

By Joanna Nelius

C-D-P-I? Both are used interchangeably when talking about gaming mice, but they mean different things.

Guinea Pig Parkour's creator turned his childhood pet into a coffee-fueled free runner

By Rachel Watts

Cool beans A hand-drawn game full of beans.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review

By Tom Senior

Rebel Assault Decimate legions of poor, innocent Stormtroopers in Respawn's Star Wars adventure.

Black Friday gaming chair deals 2019

Black Friday gaming chair deals 2019

By Rob Dwiar, Benjamin Abbott

Sit comfortably These are the best Black Friday gaming chair deals, because your butt deserves some holiday love.

What did you play last week?

By Jody Macgregor

Tell us! Here's what we've been up to. What about you?

