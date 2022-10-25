Origin PC promo code for October 2022
Save on custom-built gaming PCs, peripherals, accessories and more with these 10 Origin PC promo codes
FAQs
Does Origin PC have free shipping?
Origin PC doesn’t offer free shipping as standard, but sometimes you can get free shipping on selected products in the website's ‘Special Offers’ section. Shipping costs vary depending on the item and where it’s being shipped to, and you will find out the additional cost at the checkout.
Can I return my Origin PC order?
Origin PC offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all orders except custom paint, logo and artwork services. Keep in mind that refunds don’t include shipping costs, and there’ll be a 15% restocking fee taken off your refund. If you want to cancel your order, you can do if it hasn’t been shipped yet.
How do I contact Origin PC customer service?
Origin PC offers lifetime support once you have your new device, they are available 24/7, so you can chat with them whenever you need. The quickest way to contact them is through the live chat function on the website. You can also email the team at Support@originpc.com or customerservice@originpc.com. Alternatively, you can call the team at 1-877-674-4460.
Does Origin PC offer a warranty?
Origin PC does offer warranty support, but the warranty length varies depending on the product. For example, Origin PC systems come with a Lifetime Labor Service and Lifetime Phone and Online Support and a majority of Origin PC Notebooks come with a No Dead Pixel Guarantee for either 45 or 90 days. Origin PC products also have the option of a 1, 2 or 3-year Parts and Free Shipping warranty for an additional cost, and you can extend your warranty within 30 days of purchase.
Does Origin PC do Black Friday deals?
We’ve seen some cracking Black Friday deals from Origin PC in the past, saving hundreds of dollars on the cost of new devices. With this in mind, we’ve got our fingers crossed to see some big price cuts this upcoming Friday 25 November. The early bird gets the deals, so we recommend signing up for the Origin PC newsletter as you’ll get the latest info straight to your inbox.
Hints and tips
Origin PC promo codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- Special Offers: Take a peek at the dedicated ‘Special Offers’ page which highlights the best current offers live on Origin PC. This includes deals for computer devices and video games - be sure to check it out.
- Bundle Deals: Origin PC has a few bundle deals with products sold together at a lower price than if you were to buy them separately. For example, you can get a discount when you buy a Starter Streamer Bundle, which has all the goods you need to start streaming (face cam, Wave:1 mic and stream deck), which you can get for 20% less than if you bought the items individually.
- ID.me Discounts: Origin PC offers a 5% discount to students, teachers, Military, government workers and healthcare workers. Verify your ID.me account at the Origin PC checkout to claim your discount.
- Newsletter Sign-ups: Enjoy exclusive deals when you sign up for the Origin PC newsletter. These are offers that you won’t find on the website, so it’s worth signing up to bag some extra deals.
How to use Origin PC promo codes
Scroll through our Origin PC promo codes - we update this page regularly with the latest offers.
Once you’ve found the coupon code you’d like to use, click the ‘Get Code’ button underneath the offer. This will make a pop-out box appear, showing the code and opening a tab on the Origin PC website.
Make sure you copy the code by clicking the ‘Copy’ button on the pop-out box. Now it’s time to shop! Once you have everything, head to the checkout page.
On the right-hand side, some text says ‘Promo Code’, click on that and paste the code in, then click the ‘Apply’ button next to where you’ve put the code in.
Alan has been writing about PC tech since before 3D graphics cards existed, and still vividly recalls having to fight with MS-DOS just to get games to load. He fondly remembers the killer combo of a Matrox Millenium and 3dfx Voodoo, and seeing Lara Croft in 3D for the first time. He's very glad hardware has advanced as much as it has though, and is particularly happy when putting the latest M.2 NVMe SSDs, AMD processors, and laptops through their paces. He has a long-lasting Magic: The Gathering obsession but limits this to MTG Arena these days.
Rate Origin PC Coupons
About Origin PC
Origin PC wa