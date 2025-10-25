Quiz time! Are these real thread titles from the Crusader Kings subreddit?

Quizzes
By published

Popery abounds!

The Pope recoils in horror at the PC Gamer quiz logo!
(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)
More quizzes!

Astarion thinking in Baldur&#039;s Gate 3.

(Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer)

Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

Crusader Kings arguably has the best subreddit of all time. Not because it's informative, or the community is a lovely bunch, though both of those things are true. It's the best because it has thread titles like "My son became a German and now my empire is dying", constant grousing about whatever the Pope's getting up to, and endless hand-rubbing about what to do (or what not to do) with wives, heirs, and all those vassals any self-respecting Crusader King collects.

One note: Kwizly has a hint system that doesn't work very well with yes/no quizzes like this. So don't use it, or we'll send the Pope round.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Rich Stanton
Rich Stanton
Senior Editor

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.