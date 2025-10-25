Quiz time! Are these real thread titles from the Crusader Kings subreddit?
Popery abounds!
Crusader Kings arguably has the best subreddit of all time. Not because it's informative, or the community is a lovely bunch, though both of those things are true. It's the best because it has thread titles like "My son became a German and now my empire is dying", constant grousing about whatever the Pope's getting up to, and endless hand-rubbing about what to do (or what not to do) with wives, heirs, and all those vassals any self-respecting Crusader King collects.
This week's quiz is a simple one. There are 15 thread titles here. To prove your worth, separate the real from the made up.
One note: Kwizly has a hint system that doesn't work very well with yes/no quizzes like this. So don't use it, or we'll send the Pope round.
