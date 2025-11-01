Can you name every Warhammer PC game in five minutes? No, you definitely can't, and frankly I'll be amazed if you can even get half

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

Long have I pondered making a quiz like this, and long have I decided it would be an unmerciful challenge. But today my mercy runs low enough to finally inflict it on the world. Look on my works, ye mighty, and despair.

Ok, maybe that's a bit much, but you've got to establish a bit of a grimdark mood for a Warhammer quiz, right? And I really do think this is one of my hardest yet. Even as a Warhammer superfan, remembering all the different games from across the franchise's wilderness years is no small feat.

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

I've made some concessions, at least. I've mostly trimmed out the mobile ports, endless card games, and other random nonsense—so you don't have to remember the short-lived existence of Warhammer: Arcane Magic, for example. Though I'll warn you there are a couple of VR games in the mix.

All of these games came out on PC, so I'm not asking you to cast your mind back to the PSP or anything like that either. However, it's important to note they're not all still available for sale. I've also left out the remasters and re-releases, though there are some standalone expansions in the mix.

My final gift to you? You don't have to type "Warhammer" or "Warhammer 40,000" every time, or get every little subtitle—the quiz should detect your intent just from the core name of each game. So just "Arcane Magic" would work rather than "Warhammer: Arcane Magic", for example… except it won't, because that one's not in the quiz.

(Image credit: Sega)

See how many you can name in five minutes, and frankly if you can get more than 20, you should pat yourself on the back. If you get all 76 we might need to put you on some kind of list.

Let us know in the comments how you did—and which obscure Warhammer game you're furious that I accidentally missed out.