How many of these MMORPGs can you name in just 6 minutes based on a handful of vague details?

To the dismay of everyone around me, I've been a sucker for MMORPGs since I was a little thing. In 2002, I cut my teeth on an old Korean MMO called Priston Tale that, now I think about it, was just a more whimsical Diablo. When the game eventually went subscription-only, I cried for ages and begged my mom to let me pay with a money order. Alas, I was too young for a debit card.

Weird times, but I've done some growing. Sort of. Like a proper adult, I've had my own debit card for years now—you can clap—and can even drive myself to go buy a money order, though I don't know what I'd do with it. Anyway, being trusted to manage my own finances means my MMO habits have occasionally spiralled out of control, but I don't regret the experiences.

I still play a ton of MMORPGs, but I mostly stick to Final Fantasy 14 these days. I find some of its more monotonous grinds, like Eureka or Bozja, more endearing as time goes on. The open world mobs and social atmosphere remind me of old-school MMO design, and I can't help but miss some of the online worlds I abandoned decades ago.

Some of those games have long since shut down, while others are still chugging along. It's nice to see some of the titans live on somehow, but I'm always pleasantly surprised when I hear someone mention Priston Tale or another early '00s MMORPG like it. When you start naming MMORPGs, it feels like everyone has a story to tell, and I love seeing how people light up when they hear their favorite mentioned.

So now I want to know, how well-versed are you on the subject of MMORPGs? Could you identify one just based on a town name or vague feature description? Based on our shared taste, I know you've sat through worse, so I believe in you.

You've got six minutes to name as many of these 25 MMORPGs as you can. Let me know how you did in the comments—and tell us some of your favorite MMORPG memories when you're done!