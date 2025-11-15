How well do you know your videogame goblins? We're giving the most underappreciated monsters around their due in our latest quiz

Has Styx snuck his way into the quiz? I'll never tell.

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

Not enough respect is given to the humble videogame goblin. More than just a level 1 enemy for you to kill and loot, they're a foundational monster of the industry, appearing in everything from RPGs to strategy games to point-and-click adventures for over 40 years.

And how could you not love 'em? Three foot tall and full of mischief, with the upper body strength of a jellyfish—now that is relatable.

So hey, if dogs, NPCs, and colons are all worthy of their own official PC Gamer quiz, surely goblins are too?

All you have to do in today's brain-teaser is identify which game each of the fine goblins pictured is originally from. It's as simple as that—just watch out one of them doesn't try and steal your wallet while you're doing it.

And just to get ahead of it: don't be coming at me with any "technically that's not a goblin" nonsense. I know one when I see one. If it looks like a goblin, screeches like a goblin, and scampers around the dungeon like a goblin, it's a goblin, no matter what some lore geek says. Just concentrate on figuring out where they're all from, yeah?

Let us know how you scored in the comments—and which is your favourite videogame goblin!