Can you find the 10 real games in this jumble of 30 fake ones? Try to see through my lies in our latest quiz

A bewildering amount of games get released on PC these days, and frankly half the press releases that hit my inbox sound like titles spat out Mad Libs style. Even games in big, mainstream series often sound bizarre the moment you stop to actually think about them. Resident Evil Village? Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2? Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below? Nonsense, the lot of it.

I've decided to run a little test of how silly things have gotten. In this quiz, you just need to find the real game titles sprinkled among my ostentatious fake ones. Are my lies as convincing as the average Steam new releases page? Or do you see right through them to the strange-but-true reality?

All of the real games have been commercially released on PC—no game jam entries, sketchy mobile releases, or anything like that. All the fake games have been commercially released… well, nowhere, because I made them up, and if you once did a student project with the same name, that doesn't count. It's all fair and square, I promise.

