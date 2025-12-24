I plugged 12 game names into Google Translate and kept hitting go—how many can you guess the original title of?
Fancy a game of Terrible Problem?
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
I think one of my favourite things—just, generally—are the old Soviet film posters for Star Wars. There's something fascinating about taking an artefact you're intensely familiar with and filtering it through the lens of a different culture, philosophy, and language.
The same, I must presume, applies to videogame names. Or at least, that's the gossamer-thin justification I concocted to take 12 game names, filter them through 25 layers of Google Translate, and turn the results into a quiz.
I've taken the (English) names of 12 reasonably well-known videogames and plugged them into machine translation. Then I did it again. Then again. And again. And again. From English, through Yiddish, Punjabi, Mandarin, Yoruba… on and on it went, until the final translation—back into English—returned something that really bears very little resemblance to the game's original name at all. Your task, should you choose to, uh, scroll down some more, is to figure out what the original game in question was.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.