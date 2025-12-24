I plugged 12 game names into Google Translate and kept hitting go—how many can you guess the original title of?

Fancy a game of Terrible Problem?

I think one of my favourite things—just, generally—are the old Soviet film posters for Star Wars. There's something fascinating about taking an artefact you're intensely familiar with and filtering it through the lens of a different culture, philosophy, and language.

I've taken the (English) names of 12 reasonably well-known videogames and plugged them into machine translation. Then I did it again. Then again. And again. And again. From English, through Yiddish, Punjabi, Mandarin, Yoruba… on and on it went, until the final translation—back into English—returned something that really bears very little resemblance to the game's original name at all. Your task, should you choose to, uh, scroll down some more, is to figure out what the original game in question was.

