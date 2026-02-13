Best handheld gaming PC in 2026: my recommendations for the best portable powerhouses.

A dream shared by PC gamers everywhere has been to take our entire gaming PCs on the go. From LAN parties to powerful gaming laptops, we've gotten close to portable gaming nirvana, yet no solution is quite as simple as pulling out one of the latest generation of PC gaming handhelds and gaming from near enough anywhere.

We've tested most of today's top gaming handhelds and come away impressed with many of them. However, there are a few that stand head and shoulders above the crowd. The best handheld gaming PC is the Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS, with a big 8-inch screen, comfy grips, and Valve's lightweight, gaming-oriented OS to boot.

The best budget handheld gaming PC is the Steam Deck, another SteamOS handheld and one with all the right credentials for less than most of the competition. If a SteamOS handheld isn't your jam, though, the ROG Xbox Ally X is the best Windows handheld out there right now. Don't be fooled by the 'this is an Xbox' branding—underneath lies a remarkably quick and surprisingly comfortable portable gaming PC.

The quick list

The best handheld gaming PC

Buy if... ✅ You want essentially a beefier Steam Deck: This handheld runs SteamOS but has more powerful hardware than the Deck, meaning higher frame rates and the ability to play more demanding games.



✅ You want to game in comfort: The design of the Legion Go S has ergonomics in mind thanks to its curved and angled grips, with nary a pointy edge in sight.

Don't buy if... ❌ You want complete compatibility: As nice as SteamOS is, it's still a Linux OS, which means you're not getting the complete game and app compatibility that Windows offers.

The best handheld gaming PC is the Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS. That SteamOS part is key, because Valve's operating system is no small part of what makes this device so spectacular. That, and its incredibly comfortable design and premium aesthetic.

On the latter point, it seems that Lenovo has learned a lot since making the original Legion Go. While the original is a great handheld in many ways, it was a little cumbersome and could become difficult to use after a while.

Not so with the Legion Go S. This handheld has lovely curved edges, textured grips angled just the right amount, and buttons, sticks, and triggers that are very satisfying to use. And it even manages to keep a big 8-inch screen in play—not quite as big as the original's 8.8-inch one, but still plenty tall and wide.

This version of the Legion Go S heralds the start of the non-Steam Deck SteamOS era, because Valve has given Lenovo an official licence to use the Arch-based OS on the handheld. Thanks to this, the Legion Go S SteamOS manages to pump out some incredible performance on some cheaper hardware than you might expect.

It's still rocking a previous-gen Ryzen Z1 Extreme, but with all that Windows bloat out of the picture, it beats or trades blows with more expensive high-end handhelds running newer processors such as the MSI Claw 8 AI+. This means you get the benefits of some of the best frame rates from a handheld without paying all that extra money for the very latest hardware.

The SteamOS experience itself is of course a draw, too, as many Steam Deck users can attest to. The operating system puts gaming at the forefront and makes it very easy to boot up, load into games, sleep and resume, keep everything updated, and so on. There's hardly any fiddling necessary to just get gaming, and when you do, you're blessed with smooth performance. The Legion Go S has a pretty middling 55.5 Wh battery life, but with SteamOS running in Balanced mode, you can get a couple of hours of more intensive gaming out of it.

That being said, there are some drawbacks to using SteamOS. It's Linux-based, which means some games aren't compatible, and some non-Steam apps and platforms are either incompatible or will require workarounds to use.

We've found most games we've tested to run just fine, and ditto most non-Steam platforms, but just make sure to check the compatibility of what you want to play before opting for this handheld or a Steam Deck.

With that caveat in mind, though, there's very little to dislike about the Legion Go S. There are a few wrinkles still to be worked out—the tiny touchpad doesn't seem to be working in SteamOS right now, for instance—but by and large, the experience is incredibly smooth. The Legion Go S SteamOS feels perfectly tailored to getting in-game quickly and easily and gaming in comfort. It's certainly set a new bar for handheld gaming PCs to aim for.

Read our full Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS review.

The best budget handheld gaming PC

