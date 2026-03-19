Crimson Desert guide: Tips, puzzle solutions, bosses, and confusing UI explained

Crimson Desert has to be one of the most confusing games I've played in recent memory. It's a million different games in one, the map is absolutely huge, and the UI and controls do a terrible job of helping you make sense of it all. Even simple things like mining or the skill tree can be confusing at first. And don't get me started on trading, companions, and everything else you'll unlock later on.

It doesn't always work in its favour, but it's genuinely baffling how complicated and huge Crimson Desert really is. Below, you'll find a collection of Crimson Desert guides to give you the best possible start in Pywel, from how to solve certain puzzles and treasure maps, to confusing quests, and various handy tips.

I'll give you one tip for free: do yourself a favour and play with a controller, because the mouse and keyboard controls are so awkward.

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Quick details on Crimson Desert

Release date: March 19, 2026

March 19, 2026 Developer: Pearl Abyss

Pearl Abyss Publisher: Pearl Abyss

Pearl Abyss Players: Singleplayer (it's not an MMO, like the developers' previous game, Black Desert Online)

Getting started in Crimson Desert

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Puzzles and treasure map solutions in Crimson Desert

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Crimson Desert boss guides

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Crimson Desert quest guides

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Crimson Desert resource guides

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)