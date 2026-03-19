Crimson Desert guide: Tips, puzzle solutions, bosses, and confusing UI explained
Your one-stop shop to wrap your head around the confusing continent of Pywel.
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Crimson Desert has to be one of the most confusing games I've played in recent memory. It's a million different games in one, the map is absolutely huge, and the UI and controls do a terrible job of helping you make sense of it all. Even simple things like mining or the skill tree can be confusing at first. And don't get me started on trading, companions, and everything else you'll unlock later on.
It doesn't always work in its favour, but it's genuinely baffling how complicated and huge Crimson Desert really is. Below, you'll find a collection of Crimson Desert guides to give you the best possible start in Pywel, from how to solve certain puzzles and treasure maps, to confusing quests, and various handy tips.
I'll give you one tip for free: do yourself a favour and play with a controller, because the mouse and keyboard controls are so awkward.Article continues below
Quick details on Crimson Desert
- Release date: March 19, 2026
- Developer: Pearl Abyss
- Publisher: Pearl Abyss
- Players: Singleplayer (it's not an MMO, like the developers' previous game, Black Desert Online)
Getting started in Crimson Desert
Crimson Desert tips: 20 tricks to triumph in Pywel.
Crimson Desert's Contribution explained: It's a unique currency, not karma.
Crimson Desert best skills: Spend your Abyss Artifacts wisely.
How to respec in Crimson Desert: Recover your Abyss Artifacts if you didn't spend them wisely.
Crimson Desert Bounties explained: How to catch each one.
Crimson Desert Sealed Abyss Artifact locations: And how they work.
How to unlock each character in Crimson Desert: Step into someone else's shoes.
How to pass time in Crimson Desert: Night, night.
How to tame horses in Crimson Desert: Your trusty steed.
How to fast travel in Crimson Desert: Taxi!
How to observe skills in action and learn them in Crimson Desert: Watch and learn.
How to steal in Crimson Desert: Take what's not yours.
How to get pets in Crimson Desert: Furry friends.
How to trade and get a wagon in Crimson Desert: Think of the profit.
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Where to find keys in Crimson Desert: Crack open locked doors.
How to use Blinding Flash in Crimson Desert: A handy exploration and combat tool.
How to enter Hernand Castle in Crimson Desert: Dress to impress.
How to slot Abyss Gears in Crimson Desert: Buff your weapons and armour.
How to read the Lost Letter in Crimson Desert: The stranger's note.
How to use Copper Pouches in Crimson Desert: It's free money.
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Puzzles and treasure map solutions in Crimson Desert
Crimson Desert Hernand Castle Strongbox solution: Match the melody.
Crimson Desert Bluemont Manor Strongbox solution: Align the picture.
How to reach The Singing Catfish in Crimson Desert: Vellua's pirate ship.
How to get to Florindale in Crimson Desert: Get past the Pororin Patrol.
How to activate the Spire of the Stars in Crimson Desert: Ascend the tower.
How to solve Treasure Map Piece 7 in Crimson Desert: You've got a long walk.
How to solve the Dragon's Stone Chamber puzzle in Crimson Desert: Turn the three dials to their rightful positions.
How to solve the Halssius Conflux statue puzzle in Crimson Desert: Move the grid, match the symbols.
How to fix the Thinker's Meadow Abyss Nexus in Crimson Desert: Unlock the closest fast travel to your Howling Hill camp.
All bell locations for the Toll of Pywel quest in Crimson Desert: Uncover the map by ringing some bells.
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Crimson Desert boss guides
How to beat Marnie's Excavatron in Crimson Desert: Clear Karin Quarry.
How to beat Hornsplitter in Crimson Desert: Trounce Kailok in a one-on-one duel.
How to beat Reed Devil in Crimson Desert: Fight the evasive swordsman.
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Crimson Desert quest guides
How to complete Turnali's Request in Crimson Desert: Learn to chop trees.
How to complete Rhett's Request in Crimson Desert: Learn to mine ore.
How to complete Renee's Request in Crimson Desert: Learn to cook.
How to complete Annabella's Request in Crimson Desert: Learn to fish.
How to complete Bruna's Request in Crimson Desert: Locate the saddler.
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How to complete Reunion in Crimson Desert: The secret of the ancient ruins.
How to clean the chimney in Crimson Desert: The Actions Speak Louder than Words quest.
How to complete Abyss Without Balance in Crimson Desert: Activate the skybridge and power the cell.
How to complete Trial After Trial in Crimson Desert: Find out what happened to Bremer's cows.
How to complete Kiln Repair at Kilden Workshop in Crimson Desert: Help Grimnir.
How to complete Gate to the Other World in Crimson Desert: Open a portal to the abyss.
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Crimson Desert resource guides
How to get Abyss Artifacts in Crimson Desert: Your skill points.
How to get Bloodstone in Crimson Desert: Craft and refine weapons.
How to get Azurite in Crimson Desert: Craft and refine jewellery.