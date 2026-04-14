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Minecraft guide: Your compendium for crafting

Keep up with the latest guides to playing the new game drops and getting started in Minecraft.

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(Image credit: Mojang)
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Minecraft gets bigger every year and keeping track of all its updates can feel like you've got an unsorted chest in your head. Keep up with what's coming to base game Minecraft next with our guide to the upcoming Minecraft game drops right below. Further down you can peruse all our Minecraft favorites, from the best mods to texture packs and seeds. If you're just joining the world of crafting, walking a kiddo through setup, or returning yourself after years away, scroll further down for our setup guides and basic how-to guides on Minecrafting.

Next Minecraft update

Minecraft

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Chaos Cubed is the next Minecraft update

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Minecraft's next drop is called Chaos Cubed. It will add the Sulfur Caves biome which has new cinnabar and sulfur blocks and steamy lakes that might make you dizzy. It's also home to the new Sulfur Cube mob which takes on properties of blocks it absorbs like a Minecraft-y version of Kirby.

The best of everything in Minecraft

Minecraft seeds - a pair of towering islands, a jungle and a mesa

Minecraft seeds

Find seeds with incredible features to build your next base in.

Minecraft skins header - Anya Forger, Abigail, Venti

Minecraft skins

Download cool skins, anime skins, or anything else that suits you.

Minecraft mods - a steam train in the SteamPunk modpack

Minecraft mods

The best mods out there from classic massive overhauls to tiny new tweaks.

Minecraft diamonds - Steve holds up a diamond in a pile of diamond blocks

Minecraft commands

Teleport around your world or find hidden biomes and villages all with cheats and commands.

Minecraft texture pack MS Painted - Two villagers with shakey, unshaded faces look at the player.

Minecraft texture packs

Overhaul the entire look of your game with texture packs that are cute, weird, and anything in between.

Minecraft shaders - Sildur&#039;s Vibrant shaders

Minecraft shaders

Make Minecraft beautiful and moody with the prettiest texture pack mods out there.

Minecraft getting started guides

Minecraft

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How to get started with Minecraft

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Minecraft Java vs Bedrock

What's the difference between the two versions of Minecraft and which should you play?

How to download Minecraft

Where to buy and download Minecraft for PC

Minecraft Realms

How to start and run your own multiplayer Minecraft server for friends

How to find rare resources

Minecraft diamonds - Steve holds up a diamond in a pile of diamond blocks

Diamonds

How to find Minecraft's classic gems.

How to tame Minecraft creatures

Minecraft

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How to ride Minecraft mounts

A dried ghast, a ghastling, and a friendly ghast all smiling