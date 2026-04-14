Minecraft guide: Your compendium for crafting
Keep up with the latest guides to playing the new game drops and getting started in Minecraft.
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Minecraft gets bigger every year and keeping track of all its updates can feel like you've got an unsorted chest in your head. Keep up with what's coming to base game Minecraft next with our guide to the upcoming Minecraft game drops right below. Further down you can peruse all our Minecraft favorites, from the best mods to texture packs and seeds. If you're just joining the world of crafting, walking a kiddo through setup, or returning yourself after years away, scroll further down for our setup guides and basic how-to guides on Minecrafting.
Next Minecraft update
Chaos Cubed is the next Minecraft update
Minecraft's next drop is called Chaos Cubed. It will add the Sulfur Caves biome which has new cinnabar and sulfur blocks and steamy lakes that might make you dizzy. It's also home to the new Sulfur Cube mob which takes on properties of blocks it absorbs like a Minecraft-y version of Kirby.
The best of everything in Minecraft
Minecraft seeds
Find seeds with incredible features to build your next base in.
Minecraft skins
Download cool skins, anime skins, or anything else that suits you.
Minecraft mods
The best mods out there from classic massive overhauls to tiny new tweaks.
Minecraft commands
Teleport around your world or find hidden biomes and villages all with cheats and commands.
Minecraft texture packs
Overhaul the entire look of your game with texture packs that are cute, weird, and anything in between.
Minecraft shaders
Make Minecraft beautiful and moody with the prettiest texture pack mods out there.
Minecraft getting started guides
How to get started with Minecraft
What's the difference between the two versions of Minecraft and which should you play?
Where to buy and download Minecraft for PC
How to start and run your own multiplayer Minecraft server for friends
How to find rare resources
Diamonds
How to find Minecraft's classic gems.