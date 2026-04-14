Minecraft guide: Your compendium for crafting

Minecraft gets bigger every year and keeping track of all its updates can feel like you've got an unsorted chest in your head. Keep up with what's coming to base game Minecraft next with our guide to the upcoming Minecraft game drops right below. Further down you can peruse all our Minecraft favorites, from the best mods to texture packs and seeds. If you're just joining the world of crafting, walking a kiddo through setup, or returning yourself after years away, scroll further down for our setup guides and basic how-to guides on Minecrafting.

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Minecraft's next drop is called Chaos Cubed. It will add the Sulfur Caves biome which has new cinnabar and sulfur blocks and steamy lakes that might make you dizzy. It's also home to the new Sulfur Cube mob which takes on properties of blocks it absorbs like a Minecraft-y version of Kirby.

The best of everything in Minecraft

Minecraft getting started guides

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How to get started with Minecraft

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How to find rare resources

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How to tame Minecraft creatures

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How to ride Minecraft mounts