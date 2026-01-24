Our diabolical PC gaming dungeons quiz is harder than a level 1 Molten Core solo run
Can you identify which game each underworld hellscape is from?
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
I love a classic videogame dungeon. Give me dark caves and dripping ceilings. Give me puzzle doors and weird keys. Give me traps under every flagstone and monsters in every room.
The best dungeons are burned into my brain as some of my favourite levels of all time, lurking forever in the shadows of my memory like a gang of 2d4 skeletons. But how well do you remember your years of excursions in the underworld?
Our latest quiz tests exactly that, challenging you to match each ominously titled dungeon to its game of origin. Only the kind of seasoned adventurer who knows their Underearth from their Underdark and their Dredmor from their Deadmines will prevail.
It's multiple choice, so even when you're stumped you can at least make a guess—but remember that down in the dark, giving the wrong answer to a riddle can have dire consequences…
Let us know how you did in the comments below!
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Formerly the editor of PC Gamer magazine (and the dearly departed GamesMaster), Robin combines years of experience in games journalism with a lifelong love of PC gaming. First hypnotised by the light of the monitor as he muddled through Simon the Sorcerer on his uncle’s machine, he’s been a devotee ever since, devouring any RPG or strategy game to stumble into his path. Now he's channelling that devotion into filling this lovely website with features, news, reviews, and all of his hottest takes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.