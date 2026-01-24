Our diabolical PC gaming dungeons quiz is harder than a level 1 Molten Core solo run

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

I love a classic videogame dungeon. Give me dark caves and dripping ceilings. Give me puzzle doors and weird keys. Give me traps under every flagstone and monsters in every room.

The best dungeons are burned into my brain as some of my favourite levels of all time, lurking forever in the shadows of my memory like a gang of 2d4 skeletons. But how well do you remember your years of excursions in the underworld?

Our latest quiz tests exactly that, challenging you to match each ominously titled dungeon to its game of origin. Only the kind of seasoned adventurer who knows their Underearth from their Underdark and their Dredmor from their Deadmines will prevail.

It's multiple choice, so even when you're stumped you can at least make a guess—but remember that down in the dark, giving the wrong answer to a riddle can have dire consequences…

Let us know how you did in the comments below!