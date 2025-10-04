How many roguelikes can you identify in two minutes? Our latest quiz is harder than a no-hit run

The roguelike genre is one of my favourite ever. I love that it's like a special sauce you can mix with countless other genres to create bold new flavours—from card games, to bullet hell, to survival, to RTS, and more.

That's why I've put together a quiz testing my fellow fans on their knowledge of roguelikes. All you have to do is check out the screenshots, and type in the name of the game for each one—within a two minute time limit, naturally.

I had to make it difficult, of course—that's only being faithful to the genre, right? Don't worry, if you lose, you can always start again.

Before anyone rushes to the comments with a "Well, actually" in hand—we're going by the broad, modern definition of roguelikes here. We don't need to get into a debate about roguelikes vs roguelites, and we're definitely taking it as read that the genre includes more than just decades-old turn-based dungeon crawlers. So be prepared for a wide variety of very different games below, testing your knowledge across the whole roguelike spectrum.

But do rush to the comments to let us know your scores! We want to know how you did—and which of the 20 games below is your favourite.