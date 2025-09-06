Can you identify these videogame factions from just one screenshot? Grind some rep with our latest quiz

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

It's one of the basic natural laws of videogames: get too many NPCs together in the same place, and they will start forming factions.

Whether you're doing quests for them, joining them, fighting them, or grinding reputation to get that one rare armour set you can't live without, factions are often key to your experience with a game.

What would Skyrim be without inexplicably becoming the head of four different guilds? What would you do in Destiny if you didn't have a bunch of conveniently compartmentalised aliens to go shoot at? Would it even be possible to enjoy XCOM without a global coalition judging your performance after every mission?

So, we've established that factions are important. The next question is, how well do you remember them? Can you identify, from just a screenshot of one or more NPCs from a particular faction, what their collective is named?

Make sure to be specific here—if I show you a Borderlands enemy, I need more than just 'bandit'—are they from the Children of the Vault, the Eridium Cartel, or the Devil Riders?

Let us know how you scored in the comments—or tell us your favourite videogame faction!