FlexiSpot discount code for October 2022
Save on gaming chairs, standing desks, adjustable beds and more with these 10 FlexiSpot discount codes
FAQs
Are FlexiSpot desks good?
Here at PC Gamer, we think FlexiSpot’s desks are great, and the Flexispot EN1B has our top spot in our best gaming desk guide because of its easy-to-use height presets, rock-solid stability and more than affordable price.
Does FlexiSpot have free shipping?
We love to hear when a retailer offers free shipping, and FlexiSpot is one of those retailers as you will get free standard shipping on all orders!
How long does FlexiSpot take to ship?
Products that are in stock are shipped out between 1-2 business days and should be with you within 3-6 business days.
What is the FlexiSpot return policy?
FlexiSpot offers a risk-free 30-day return policy, which includes no shipping fee. You can also return your order after 30 days, but you’ll either have a 10% restocking fee and shipping fee taken off the return or a 15% restocking fee with no shipping fee taken off the return value.
How do I contact FlexiSpot customer service?
There are a number of ways to contact FlexiSpot. You can either start a live chat on the website (which is the quickest way to get in touch) or you can fill out a contact form.
Hints and tips
FlexiSpot discount codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a price cut:
- Newsletter Sign-ups: You can bag $30 off your first order just by signing up for the FlexiSpot newsletter! Once you’ve subscribed, you’ll also get buying guides, the latest offers, news and product releases sent to your email.
- Shop the Deals Page: FlexiSpot has a dedicated ‘Deals’ page with all the latest offers on FlexiSpot’s range of standing desks and office chairs. You can also find coupon codes that you can use towards the cost of purchases. We’ve seen coupons like $20 off orders over $500 and $40 off orders over $700.
- Student Discount: The FlexiSpot student discount offers students 10% off purchases made online. The student discount is in partnership with Student Beans, so to claim your 10% off code you need to register and verify your student status on the Student Beans website.
How to use FlexiSpot discount codes
Browse through our collection of FlexiSpot coupon codes - this page gets updated regularly with the latest offers for you to redeem.
Once you’ve found the FlexiSpot coupon you’d like to use, press the ‘Get Code’ button which can be found underneath the offer. A pop-out box will appear, showing the code and a tab will open on the Flexispot website. Copy the code by clicking the ‘Copy’ button in the pop-out box.
Head to the FlexiSpot website, do your shopping and head to the checkout. On the right-hand side of the checkout page, there’s a box with ‘Enter coupon code’ written in it, this is where you paste your code. Click the ‘Apply’ button next to the box to trigger the discount.
About FlexiSpot
FlexiSpot has a mission: to produce ergonomic furniture to help you live a happier and healthier lifestyle, whether you’re working from home or relaxing at home. In 2015, the FlexiSpot team produced the ET102, their first height-adjustable desk. Over the years, it has designed many furniture pieces like ergonomic office chairs, gaming chairs, standing desks, adjustable beds and WalkingPads, just to name a few! FlexiSpot also sells home office accessories, like office lamps, storage solutions and office supplies.