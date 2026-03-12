How well do you know Baldur's Gate 3's second act? You may need an actual brainworm to score a perfect 20/20 on our latest quiz
No cheating, or I'm telling Selûne.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
Last year, we issued a challenge to Baldur's Gate 3 fans with a quiz on its massive first act, and many of you passed with flying colors. I briefly entertained the idea that we made it too easy, but after some reflection, I don't think that's the case. Y'all are simply tadpole-brained like it's 2023 and fresh on your mind, and you know what? That's fine. I'm right there with you.
Much like our US Editor-in-Chief, Tyler Wilde, I've got a bad habit of making new BG3 characters and abandoning them before the journey really gets going. I've already beaten the game once, so it's not my biggest crime, but I really want to see a Dark Urge run to completion, and I've yet to make it happen. Every Durge I make winds up lost somewhere between breaking Halsin out of Goblin Camp jail and picking on True Soul Nere.
But I think this latest attempt could be it. It could really be the one, as I've finally crawled my way out of the Underdark and into the Shadow-Cursed Lands. Making it across the first act finish line was key for me, because now I'm in love with the RPG again like it's my first time in Act 2. Making it here reminds me why Act 2 is my favorite of the three—it's the ambience, the dread, the creepy crawly darkness that bites and hisses if I linger long. That's my jam.Article continues below
My Durge seems well on his way to having a public crashout in Ketheric's backyard, but I'm still having a great time watching it all happen and ready to use this as an excuse to talk more BG3 with a new quiz on Act 2. If my Durge holds it together long enough to reach Act 3, you may hear from me again.
Until then, I have to ask: How well do you know Baldur's Gate 3 Act 2? Have you explored every nook and cranny of the shadows? Did you investigate every rotting basket, exhaust every conversation, and
kiss kill anyone who dared to challenge you?
If you're up for the challenge, you've got 20 minutes to answer 20 questions about Baldur's Gate 3 Act 2. Let us know how you did in the comments below, and share a few of your favorite moments from the second act.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
- Sean MartinSenior Guides Writer
- Jody MacgregorWeekend/AU Editor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.