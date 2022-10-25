Razer promo codes for October 2022
Save on gaming peripherals, gaming chairs, laptops and desktops and more at Razer with these 10 promo codes
FAQs
Does Razer have student discounts?
Razer has its own Education program which offers 20% off peripherals, accessories, gear, apparel and PC components, 10% off Razer gaming chairs and 5% off Razer laptops and monitors. To register your interest in the Razer Education program, fill out a form on the website or log in with UNiDAYS and you’ll receive your unique student code.
What is the Razer Heroes Program?
As a big thank you, Razer offers a discount for First Responders, Medical Providers Teachers and the Military. The discount includes 15% off peripherals and accessories and 5% off laptops and desktops. To receive your discount, you need to verify your occupation with ID.me.
Does Razer offer a warranty?
All Razer products come with a limited warranty, and the warranty length varies depending on the product, but it’s between 1 to 5 years. You can check your warranty on the product page.
What is RazerCare?
RazerCare is Razer’s protection program that allows you to extend the warranty of your product. There are two types of RazerCare protection plans: RazerCare Essential and RazerCare Elite. The Elite option covers more potential damage like drops, spills, falls and collisions but it does cost more. The cost of RazerCare varies depending on your device.
Is RazerCare worth it?
What’s good about RazerCare is it does allow you to have peace of mind for longer about your device, and choosing the RazerCare Elite option does cover you for all sorts of potential damage, however, all Razer products do come with a limited warranty, so it’s not essential to get if you’re working with a tighter budget.
Where’s my nearest Razer store?
Razer has a number of stores across the country, and you can pick up your orders from them. To find your nearest, head to the Razer store finder page.
Does Razer have free shipping?
Razer offers free standard shipping for orders over $79. If your order is less than $79, shipping costs $10. Standard shipping takes 5-7 business days to arrive. You can choose express shipping which takes 3-5 business days to arrive but it costs $10 for orders over $79 and $20 for orders under $79.
Can you return Razer products?
Razer offers free returns up to 14 days after you’ve received your items. When returning, make sure it’s in its original packaging with no visible signs of damage or use. You can only return Razer products to Razer if it was bought directly from the Razer store.
Does Razer have Black Friday sales?
Razer has done Black Friday deals in the past, in fact, last year Razer kicked off Black Friday early with 25% off or more on gaming peripherals - this sale began in October, so we’d advise keeping an eye out for deals way before Black Friday week. This is the best place to look for deals because we update this page regularly with the latest sales and Razer coupon codes.
Hints and tips
Razer promo codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- Save with the Newsletter: Save $10 on your first order over $99 when you sign up for the Razer newsletter. Signing up for the newsletter is free, and not only do you save money, but you also get access to the latest discounts, news and events.
- Sign up for RazerStore Rewards: If you shop regularly at Razer, it’s well worth signing up for Razer’s free loyalty program, RazerStore Rewards. When you become a member, you get Razer Silver when you make an order, and you can use that currency towards getting Razer gear. There is a 3-tier system and the more you spend, the higher the tier you’ll get, and with each tier, there are more benefits to enjoy.
- Razer Exclusives: Head to the Razer Exclusives page and discover items you can only buy on the Razer website and exclusive deals and offers.
- Shop Around: Razer devices aren’t just available on the Razer website, the items are sold at loads of third-party retailers so it’s worth shopping around to find the best deals, especially around key seasonal periods like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Boxing Day sales.
How to use Razer coupons
Browse through our Razer promo codes - we update our page regularly with the latest deals.
Once you’ve found the coupon code you’d like to redeem, press the ‘Get Code’ button underneath the offer.
This will make a pop-up box appear where you can copy the code. It will also open a new tab on the Razer website. Time to shop! Once you’ve found all your goodies, head to your shopping cart.
Scroll down that page until you see the ‘Have a promo code?’ button, click on it, and a box will appear that you can paste the code in.
Alan has been writing about PC tech since before 3D graphics cards existed, and still vividly recalls having to fight with MS-DOS just to get games to load. He fondly remembers the killer combo of a Matrox Millenium and 3dfx Voodoo, and seeing Lara Croft in 3D for the first time. He's very glad hardware has advanced as much as it has though, and is particularly happy when putting the latest M.2 NVMe SSDs, AMD processors, and laptops through their paces. He has a long-lasting Magic: The Gathering obsession but limits this to MTG Arena these days.