Only diehard XCOM fans will have a chance at beating our latest quiz

OK, I admit it: I played a ton of XCOM 2 again over the holiday break and now I can't stop thinking about it.

In my defence, it's certainly a game that still feels as relevant now as it ever did. People still speculate on a possible XCOM 3 daily online, and the flood of imitators has only gotten bigger the longer the series has remained dormant. Personally I think I'll be waiting with baited breath all year to find out when I can get my hands on cheekily named spiritual successor Star Wars Zero Company.

So an XCOM quiz doesn't feel too self-indulgent or out of nowhere… right?

I knew it had to be more than just a smattering of trivia, however. PC Gamer's readers are some of the most diehard XCOM fans on the internet—you lot need a real challenge. So here, I've got one for you: do you know the outcome of every single alien autopsy in XCOM 2?

For each alien type, you just have to pick out which of the four options is one of the unlocks gained from dissecting it in Tygan's lab. Where a particular autopsy yields multiple results, I've just picked one, and I have included elements from the Alien Hunters DLC and the War of the Chosen expansion.

Getting all 23 answers right is a test on par with turfing Advent off Earth. If any of you can manage it, you'll prove yourself a true expert on one of the best strategy games ever made.

Good luck, Commander.