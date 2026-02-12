Quiz time: Can you guess what games these one-line Steam reviews are from? (Part 3!)

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

Something I've always admired about Steam reviews is how incredibly concise they can be. When I review a game I sit there for hours, punching away at my keyboard and racking up word counts in the mid 1,600s. Then I go look at Steam reviews and see people getting my exact points across in a single sentence.

To celebrate these one-line heroes, these poets of Steam, I've made a little quiz based on their one-line reviews. (For the third time, actually—you can try out Part 1 and Part 2 if you like.) I'll show you a short review and all you need to do is guess what game it's from.

It won't be that hard, I promise! Short though they might be, these reviews have enough context for you to guess what game they're from. Plus, it's multiple choice, which will make things easier. Let me know how you did in the comments!

What game is this Steam review from?