You think you know Baldur's Gate 3, but you're not getting 10/10 on our exhaustive quiz about its many wonderful gnomes

Have you heard? There's a Baldur's Gate TV show coming, headed up by Craig Mazin of Chernobyl and The Last of Us fame. That's either great news or terrible news depending on which precise Larian developer you are, but either way it's a significant enough occasion to warrant marking, if you ask me.

I decided to mark it with a quiz. But which quiz? We've had BG3 quizzes before, and the game is so dog-eared from repeat playthroughs by fans that it's difficult to come up with something truly challenging.

Then it hit me: gnomes. Gnomes are great; they're literally just weird little guys, and BG3's gnome characters are some of its finest. So here it is: the definitive, be-all and end-all quiz about the gnomes of Baldur's Gate 3. Warning: it's actually quite hard.