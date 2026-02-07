You think you know Baldur's Gate 3, but you're not getting 10/10 on our exhaustive quiz about its many wonderful gnomes

You're just not.

A gnome casts a magical spell. In the top right corner is a PC Gamer Quiz header.
(Image credit: Larian)
Have you heard? There's a Baldur's Gate TV show coming, headed up by Craig Mazin of Chernobyl and The Last of Us fame. That's either great news or terrible news depending on which precise Larian developer you are, but either way it's a significant enough occasion to warrant marking, if you ask me.

Then it hit me: gnomes. Gnomes are great; they're literally just weird little guys, and BG3's gnome characters are some of its finest. So here it is: the definitive, be-all and end-all quiz about the gnomes of Baldur's Gate 3. Warning: it's actually quite hard.

Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

