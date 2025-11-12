Can you guess the dog? Sink your teeth into our canine quiz!

More quizzes! (Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer) Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

I think we can all agree on this statement: Dogs. Dogs are great, and it's a scientifically proven fact that any game can be improved by a factor of 90% by simply adding a dog to it—and that rises to 99% when you can pet that dog.

But how well do you know our loyal, four-legged friends? If you saw 10 different dogs from 10 different games, do you think you could tell me their names, or at least the games you know them from?

In the quiz below, I'll show you a picture of a dog, and all you have to do is type in its name. To make things a bit easier, you can guess either the name of the dog or the name of the game. So, if you can't quite remember a dog's name, you can still make a guess about what game they're from. Sink your teeth into this quiz, and let us know how you did in the comments!