Can you order these games by their release date? Get chrono-logical in our latest quiz!

Those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it—or at least that's what my history teacher always said. (Yet despite skipping class the day we learned about the War of the Austrian Succession, I still haven't invaded Silesia. I knew that guy was full of it!)

But forget real history (I always do) and let's talk about videogame history. You probably remember the year, and maybe even the day, your favorite videogame was released, especially if you're now counting the days, and maybe even the years, until the sequel comes out. Time to put your release date knowledge to the test in our first "sort 'em out" style quiz.

In each question in the quiz below, I'll give you three games, and all you have to do is put them in order of their release, from earliest to latest. I'm not asking you to know the specific dates, you just have to put 'em in the right order by dragging and dropping 'em. Good luck, and let us know how you did in the comments!