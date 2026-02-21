You'll need an expansion pack for your brain to get all 20 questions right in our dastardly new DLC quiz
How well do you know your downloadable content?
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
Love it or hate it, DLC is as core to PC gaming these days as a mouse and keyboard. From overpriced cosmetics to sprawling expansions, it's ubiquitous no matter what your preferred genres or publishers.
It's not always easy to keep track of, though. How often have you loaded up an old game and been surprised by a load of DLCs you never even knew came out? Or bought a GOTY edition and been confused by a whole mess of extras bundled in?
You can consider our latest quiz a bit of brain training for moments like those, because this week we're testing you on all things downloadable and… uh, content-y. For each of the 20 questions, you just have to identify which game a particular DLC was released for—and I've even made it multiple choice to give you more of a fighting chance.
Be warned: it starts out nice and gentle, but by the end even the most diehard of PC gaming veterans will be sweating. If anyone can get a full 20/20, I'll be very impressed indeed.
Let us know below how you scored—and what your favourite DLC ever is!
Formerly the editor of PC Gamer magazine (and the dearly departed GamesMaster), Robin combines years of experience in games journalism with a lifelong love of PC gaming. First hypnotised by the light of the monitor as he muddled through Simon the Sorcerer on his uncle’s machine, he’s been a devotee ever since, devouring any RPG or strategy game to stumble into his path. Now he's channelling that devotion into filling this lovely website with features, news, reviews, and all of his hottest takes.
