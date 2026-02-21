You'll need an expansion pack for your brain to get all 20 questions right in our dastardly new DLC quiz

Quizzes
By published

How well do you know your downloadable content?

Harley Quinn standing on a police car holding a baseball bat in Batman: Arkham Knight.
(Image credit: Rocksteady Studios)
More quizzes!

Astarion thinking in Baldur&#039;s Gate 3.

(Image credit: Larian Studios, PC Gamer)

Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.

Love it or hate it, DLC is as core to PC gaming these days as a mouse and keyboard. From overpriced cosmetics to sprawling expansions, it's ubiquitous no matter what your preferred genres or publishers.

You can consider our latest quiz a bit of brain training for moments like those, because this week we're testing you on all things downloadable and… uh, content-y. For each of the 20 questions, you just have to identify which game a particular DLC was released for—and I've even made it multiple choice to give you more of a fighting chance.

Be warned: it starts out nice and gentle, but by the end even the most diehard of PC gaming veterans will be sweating. If anyone can get a full 20/20, I'll be very impressed indeed.

Let us know below how you scored—and what your favourite DLC ever is!

Robin Valentine
Robin Valentine
Senior Editor

Formerly the editor of PC Gamer magazine (and the dearly departed GamesMaster), Robin combines years of experience in games journalism with a lifelong love of PC gaming. First hypnotised by the light of the monitor as he muddled through Simon the Sorcerer on his uncle’s machine, he’s been a devotee ever since, devouring any RPG or strategy game to stumble into his path. Now he's channelling that devotion into filling this lovely website with features, news, reviews, and all of his hottest takes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.