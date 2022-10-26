FAQs

Does Logitech have free shipping? Logitech offers free standard shipping on most orders over $29. Standard shipping takes between 4-7 days to arrive, so you won’t be waiting around for long. If you need your order as soon as possible, there’s an express shipping option which takes 2-3 days to arrive. Express shipping costs vary depending on the item.

Can I track my Logitech order? When you’ve made a purchase and it’s out for delivery, you’ll get an email with your tracking number that you can use to see the shipping information. Alternatively, if you made a Logitech account, you can check the tracking status on your account page.

What is Logitech’s return policy? Logitech offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, including the purchase price and the original shipping charges. To begin a returns request, head to the returns portal, provide your order number and billing zip code and then follow the instructions. If successful, you’ll receive your refund within 3 weeks of Logitech receiving your returned purchase.

How do I contact Logitech support? To contact the Logitech customer service team for e-commerce and product support you can call +1 646-454-3200 (local) or +1 866-632-5644 (toll-free). Phone lines are open Monday - Friday 09:00 - 21:00 ET. You can also start a live chat on the Logitech website.

Does Logitech have Black Friday sales? Logitech has had Black Friday deals in the past, with discounts on loads of peripherals including keyboards, mice, headsets and webcams! With this in mind, we’re expecting (and excited!) to see some Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this upcoming Friday 25 November, so keep your eyes peeled. It’s worth also checking third-party retailers around Black Friday as well, as you’re more than likely to find some additional discounts on Logitech goods.

Hints and tips

Logitech promo codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:

Newsletter Sign-ups: Save 15% on your first order by signing up for the Logitech newsletter! When you subscribe you also get access to the latest Logitech news and product releases, so it’s a good idea if you’re a Logitech fan.

Save 15% on your first order by signing up for the Logitech newsletter! When you subscribe you also get access to the latest Logitech news and product releases, so it’s a good idea if you’re a Logitech fan. Shop Special Offers: Logitech has a dedicated ‘Special Offers’ page where you can see all the hottest deals available to buy right now, including deals where you get a free item with selected purchases.

Logitech has a dedicated ‘Special Offers’ page where you can see all the hottest deals available to buy right now, including deals where you get a free item with selected purchases. Student Discount: Logitech knows money can be tight when you’re a student, especially when it comes to buying all your tech essentials. With this in mind, students can get a 25% discount in partnership with UNiDAYS. To claim the discount, you need to verify your student status on the UNiDAYS website.

Logitech knows money can be tight when you’re a student, especially when it comes to buying all your tech essentials. With this in mind, students can get a 25% discount in partnership with UNiDAYS. To claim the discount, you need to verify your student status on the UNiDAYS website. Shop Around: Logitech devices are available to purchase at a number of third-party retailers, so it’s worth doing some research to ensure you get the best price.

How to use Logitech coupon codes

Browse our list of Logitech coupons - we keep this page updated with the latest and best offers.

Once you’ve found the offer you’d like to redeem, click the ‘Get Code’ button. This will make a pop-up box appear with the code that you can copy. It will also open a new tab on the Logitech website.

Now it’s time to do your shopping! Once you have everything, click on the cart item that can be found in the top right corner of the website. This will open a box with the order summary. Click the ‘ENTER PROMO CODE’ button and paste your code in there.