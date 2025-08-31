How well do you know your MMORPGs? Test your memory for talents, spells, and classes with our new quiz
From WoW, to SW:TOR, to DDO—time to put that otherwise useless trivia to the test.
Want to keep testing your knowledge of gaming trivia? We've got loads more PC Gamer quizzes, on everything from healthbars to weird currencies to absurd patch notes.
MMORPGs are, next to live-service games, some of the most time-intensive wagons to hitch yourself to. Filled with endless grinds, dozens of spells, oodles of talents, skill points, archetypes, and other proper nouns. Getting a broad knowledge of them is borderline impossible, but that doesn't mean I won't make you try!
I'll warn thee, brave adventurer: I have not been nice. This quiz will test you, trick you, and likely upset you—but you're an MMO player. Take a jaunt over to any online forum or subreddit of your choosing, and you'll understand. Be honest with yourself. You live to be a little upset, it's part of who we are.
We'll see if you've got the stuff. Don your four strength, four stam leather belt, get all your Jenkins Leeroy'd, and make sure your world buffs are up: It's time to grind.
Let us know in the comments how you scored or which answers surprised you—or you could just rue my name. That too.
