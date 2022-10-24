FAQs

Does Dell have free delivery? We’re very happy to be able to tell you that Dell offers free standard shipping on all orders! If you’re a member of the Dell Rewards program you can get free expedited delivery on selected orders so you’ll be able to get your goodies sent to you nice and quickly. You can also request express shipping, this, on average, is the quickest way to get your items sent to you, but it does cost money, which varies depending on the product.

What’s the Dell returns policy? Hardware, accessories, peripherals and parts ordered at Dell can be returned for a refund within 30 days of receiving them. However, shipping costs are non-refundable and there may be a 15% restocking fee. Items must be returned in their original packaging and in excellent condition.

How do I contact Dell customer service? To get in touch with the Dell support team you can call them at 1-877-275-3355, the opening hours are Monday - Sunday 09:00 - 23:00 or you can start a live chat on the website, which is open 24/7.

Does Dell have Black Friday deals? Black Friday is a great time of year to shop at Dell because you’re bound to find an abundance of deals. If you’d like the lowdown on what was available to purchase last year, check out our Best Black Friday Dell and Alienware deals guide , you could buy devices for hundreds of dollars less than what they’re normally priced at. We reckon there’s a good chance there’ll be some even better deals this upcoming Black Friday, so be sure to check back here to find out what the best offers are.

Does Dell do a price match? Dell offers a 30-Day Price Guarantee, so if you find the same product for cheaper on one of Dell’s qualifying retailers, the price will be matched. To get your price match you need to contact a Dell customer service team member either on the phone or through the live chat, sharing the active link which shows the product with a lower price and they will validate your price match.

Hints and tips

Dell coupon codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:

Shop the Deals Section: There’s a handy ‘Deals’ section which can be found in the top bar of the website. In this dropdown, you can select from different categories including ‘Laptop Deals’, ‘Gaming PC Deals’ and ‘Monitors Deals’ just to name a few! What’s on offer changes regularly, so snap up a great offer when you find one.

There’s a handy ‘Deals’ section which can be found in the top bar of the website. In this dropdown, you can select from different categories including ‘Laptop Deals’, ‘Gaming PC Deals’ and ‘Monitors Deals’ just to name a few! What’s on offer changes regularly, so snap up a great offer when you find one. Dell Rewards: If you’re a regular shopper at Dell it’s worth joining the free loyalty program, Dell Rewards. When you become a member, you get 3% back in rewards and free fast shipping. To become a member, you need to have a Dell account, and from there you can opt to join the program.

If you’re a regular shopper at Dell it’s worth joining the free loyalty program, Dell Rewards. When you become a member, you get 3% back in rewards and free fast shipping. To become a member, you need to have a Dell account, and from there you can opt to join the program. Shop Refurbished Items: A great way to get a discount on Dell products is to shop the refurbished range, which can be found in the Dell Outlet. Dell’s refurbished items are quality checked and any repairs that are needed are completed, to make sure they’re of like-new quality so you’re really getting a great deal. For more peace of mind, Dell offers the same comprehensive warranty that new products get.

A great way to get a discount on Dell products is to shop the refurbished range, which can be found in the Dell Outlet. Dell’s refurbished items are quality checked and any repairs that are needed are completed, to make sure they’re of like-new quality so you’re really getting a great deal. For more peace of mind, Dell offers the same comprehensive warranty that new products get. Student Discount: Dell has its own exclusive student discount program which offers limited-time discounts exclusively to university students, as well as some other treats. To get your Dell student discount you need to provide your school or university email address and Dell will send you your unique student coupon.

Dell has its own exclusive student discount program which offers limited-time discounts exclusively to university students, as well as some other treats. To get your Dell student discount you need to provide your school or university email address and Dell will send you your unique student coupon. Military Discount: Dell offers a 10% discount on PCs and electronics for the Military and their families. To claim the coupon code, sign up at Dell with your ‘.Mil’ email address.

Dell offers a 10% discount on PCs and electronics for the Military and their families. To claim the coupon code, sign up at Dell with your ‘.Mil’ email address. Dell Trade-ins: Dell has a trade-in program which gives you the chance to give your old device to Dell in exchange for a store credit that you can use towards a brand new product. If your old device doesn’t qualify for store credit, Dell will still happily take your old device in and recycle it for free.

How to use Dell coupons

Scroll through our list of Dell promo codes - we update this page regularly with the latest offers.

Once you’ve found the code you’d like to use, click the ‘Get Code’ button underneath the offer. A pop-up box will appear, revealing the code and a tab will be opened on the Dell website.

Click the ‘Copy’ button in the pop-out box to copy the code. Head to the Dell website and begin your shopping spree. Once you have everything, head to your shopping cart.

On the right-hand side of the shopping cart page, there’s a section called ‘Coupons’, paste the code in the box that says ‘Enter Coupon’ and click the ‘Apply Coupon’ button.