Can you guess the game based only on a blurb from a Steam review? Take our quiz and see if you score a thumbs up!

Ah, Steam reviews. Where else can you find the latest gaming memes, see ASCII art of a butt, and get advice on whether to buy an MMO from someone who has played it for .2 of an hour?

Sure, Steam reviews aren't always the most helpful, but who says they need to be? Scrolling Steam reviews is a great way to see what people are happy about, furious about, or sometimes just have a little chuckle.

Steam reviewers can get pretty creative, too. A review on PC Gamer can contain a thousand words (often, quite a lot more), but sometimes a Steam reviewer can sum up a game in just a sentence or two, almost like poetry. (Keywords: sometimes and almost.)

In the quiz below, I'm willing to bet you can guess what game the Steam review blurb is from. No images, no paragraphs, just a few quick words that should clue you in to what game they're reviewing and how the reviewer feels about it. And when you're done, let us know how you did in the comments below!

What game is this Steam review blurb from?