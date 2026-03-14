Can you identify these iconic PC games from just a piece of concept art?

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There's something magical about videogame concept art, isn't there?

Somehow it always looks better than the final product—more atmospheric, more expressive, more creative. I guess it's just the allure of all that potential, before it has to be refined down into something more concrete so people can actually play it.

This week I've made you a quiz that, to be frank, is just an excuse to look at a bunch of great concept art. I've lined up 20 pieces for you, and for each one you need to type in the name of the game it was so beautifully created for.

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There's more to it than just looking at pretty pictures, though—you'll be surprised how challenging it can be to match art to game. If you want my advice, make sure to study each image carefully. Sometimes there are significant clues in there that aren't so obvious at first glance…

Judging by the people I've tested it on so far, if you get more than 5/20, you're doing pretty well… and if you get 20/20, you might just be the new PC Gamer quiz world champion. But even if you do badly, you'll still walk away enriched—art appreciation is its own reward.

Let us know how you did in the comments below!